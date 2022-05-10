Two outstanding soloists featured Friday night during the Porterville High School Panther Band concert were presented with the Buck Shaffer Outstanding Musician Award. Normally the award is given to one student but this year, two students were equally deserving of the award.
“This award goes to a musician who exhibits a very high level of proficiency and dedication,” announced Luke Buzzelli, former Panther Band Drum Major. “Both of these students have been outstanding musicians since they joined the Panther Band. Both have been leaders in their sections and leaders in the band as a whole. Both have been outstanding soloists.”
The honor was awarded to Jasmine Garay and Jacob Hixon.
And the Jim Kusserow Outstanding Musicianship awards went to Vivianne Suarez, Marina Hernandez, Logan Fields and Richard Zedda.
The Orange Blossoms, the band’s recognizable front-line marching unit who spell out PORTERVILLE, were also presented with awards, with Jazlyn Lopez taking home the Orange Blossom of the Year award.
“She helped to make sure everything went as planned,” auxiliary advisor Tera Entenman had written, read by PHS Band Director Clark Keele. “She stood out as a freshman, so much so, that I asked her to fill in as an Orange Blossom at the Disneyland Christmas parade…She did a phenomenal job.”
The Orange Blossom Excellence award was presented to Cynthia Gonzalez, a four-year drill team member and a one-year orange blossom for “excelling in all she does,” including training the short flags and choreographing the auditioning routine.
“She has been my right-hand girl for all things drill team and flags,” Entenman had written. “She goes above and beyond for the entire auxiliary program.”
This year, Entenman added a third award — for Kindness. It went to Alondra Arroyo-Rios, a four-year drill team member and two-year Orange Blossom, who's kind and caring to everyone she meets, and is always willing to help with a smile and kind word.
First Chair Awards were also presented to senior band members who have contributed outstanding leadership, musical ability and earned the position of First Chair in their respective sections.
“In any organized group, there are always those who strive higher and go the extra mile to achieve their goals,” Ball said. “These awards are for those students, (and) named in honor of Porterville High School’s first band director, Mr. Frank Howard.
Receiving the awards were, Maycee Hyder, flute; Jasmine Garay, clarinet; Andrew Duran, Alto Sax; Analaura Florez, Tenor Sax; Krystal Vasquez, Bari Sax; Jacob Hixon, Trumpet; Salud Alvarez, Euphonium; Juan Ledezma, Trombone; Raymond Martin Del Campo, Percussion; Analicia Florez, Mallets.
The final award, the Frank Howard Student Award, was voted via secret ballot by the students in the band, and presented to a student who shows characteristics of leadership, musicianship, dedication to the band, and is someone who has a desire to be the best at his or her instrument — all characteristic of one young man in the band.
“He is an outstanding musician in both the Panther Band and the Fabulous Studio Band, as well as being a leader and mentor within his section,” Ball said. “He came to every night practice even when he could not march due to a leg injury.”
And with that, the Frank Howard Student Award was proudly presented to Andrew Duran.