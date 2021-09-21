The Porterville College Writer and Poet Speaker Series will present its first speaker of the fall, Tim Z Hernandez, a non-fiction wirter and author of “Manana Means Heave.”
Everyone is invited via Zoom to join the conversation. The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. September 23 as Hernandez will present a reading from his latest work and will also give a presentation on his life and writer. There will also be a question an answer session with Hernandez.
Those interested can join through Zoom at at https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/94164370603 (Meeting ID: 941 6437 0603).
Hernandez is also the author of the first installment in The Plane Crash Series, “All They Will Call You.” The acclaimed author is the recipient of such accolades as the American Book Award, the Colorado Book Award, the International Latino Book Award, just to name a few.
“Hernandez’s intimate knowledge of life amid the agricultural fields of central California and his ability to conjure the thoughts and emotions of the young Bea Franco make for a graceful and melancholy tale.” The Associated Press has stated about Hernandez in a book review.
“Through documents, interviews and dogged research, Tim Z. Hernandez pieces together her life and the significance of that chance encounter that shaped both of their lives forever.” —The New York Times stated in another book review.