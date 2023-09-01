As You Like It, a humorous play about the discovery of love and relationships by Shakespeare was performed by 15 actors on Thursday at Sweet Briar Plaza in Lindsay, and the final performance will be at about 7:30 p.m., dusk, today.
Kristen Redford, who acts and performs regularly, brought her three young children Westley, Lukas, and Emily. Also at the play was Charles Hickinbothan, a local actor and play director.
Rhonda Usher was at the play to see her granddaughter Macy McCoy perform as the main lead character Rosalind, opposite Orlando, who was played by Sawyer Koontz.
Usher said enthusiastically, "It's great to see my granddaughter grow in her theater experience, and I love to come to the Lindsay Community Theater productions," and others in the audience were equally eager to see the play.
Redford also said she was excited to see a Shakespeare show and see the energy the actors bring to the performance.
The play's about heroine Rosalindfleeing persecution from her uncle's court, accompanied by her cousin Celia, and ultimately finding safety, and eventually, love, in the Forest of Arden.
The play is also about Orlando who leaves after an angry encounter about inheritance and property with his older brother, Oliver, played by Sophia Craven, who also ends up in the forest, accompanied by the family's old faithful servant Adam, played by Jim Kliegl, who's the LCT Theater Manager.
In the forest, they encounter a variety of memorable characters, Orlando, and the melancholy traveler Jacques, and other travelers. When Orlando meets Rosalind, they immediately fall in love, she gives him a locket, but she tells no one, except Celia.
Orlando becomes lovesick, which he declares, "I'm lovesick. Neither rhyme, nor reason can tell as much love as Rosalind."
Jacques speaks many of Shakespeare's most famous speeches such as "All the world's a stage," "too much of a good thing" and "A fool! A fool! I met a fool in the forest." He provides a sharp contrast to the other characters in the play, always observing and disputing the hardships of life in the country. While they're in the country fleeing persecution.
Rosland, for safety, dons a young man's clothing, and becomes Ganymede. While Celia dresses as a young shepherdess, Aliena. A shepherdess, Phoebe, then falls in love with Ganymede, while rejecting her long-time suitor.
Director of the play is Connor Craven, brother of players Sophia Craven, who plays Oliver, and Jack Craven, who plays Duke Frederick.
Kliegl said he shortened "As You Like It" by an hour and took out two characters making the play "Klieglspeare," making it less cumbersome for the young audience and outside venue.
He also explained to the audience Shakespeare's plays were at noon, during daylight, (candles or torches were the only light source) and they were never canceled. They performed in inclement weather, rain, heat, snow, and the theater was open to the elements, there was no roof. And all the actors were full time, so if there wasn't a play, they weren't paid. The only time the theater shut was during the bubonic plague. Otherwise the actors and theater troupe traveled around the country, and they would pass the hat.
Kliegl then explained the historic Lindsay Theater has a problem with the neon lighting of the marque that was refurbished when the Lindsay Theater was restored close to 20 years ago. But due to fluctuating weather conditions, and extreme heat the neon lighting has deteriorated. So the players passed "the hat."
After many trials and tribulations, and various people in disguise tire of their charade, Duke Frederick gives his throne over to Duke Senior, and everyone gets married.
It was an enjoyable evening, and experience for many, so people gladly contributed if they could.
One of Rosalind's best lines was "I'd rather be wooed by a snail," when referring to Orlando.
At the end of the play Orlando knows Ganymede is Rosalind, and they wed. Celia weds Oliver, Phoebe weds Silvius, and Audrey weds Touchstone.
"The play went really well, and it's my first Shakespeare play," said McCoy. " I was out of my comfort zone, and I think we did a great job."
Daniela Ramos played Jacques, with all the famous lines, otherwise known as "Ms. Melancholy" in the forest. "I'm honored to have presented Shakespeare to an audience tonight in this setting,' Ramons said. “And I'm proud of all our hard work and I really enjoyed performing."