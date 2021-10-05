The art of Porterville Art Association artists Mike Putnam and Frances Pyles, Pam Bourne and Melody Gillespie is currently being featured in an exhibit at Porterville City Hall that runs through the second week of January. Space can be reserved for the next round of artists to be featured by calling Ellen Jordan, 559-789-7578.
Art of PAA artists featured in Porterville City Hall exhibit
