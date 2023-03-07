Saturday brought the debut of the Museum Masterpieces Youth Art Show at the Porterville Historical Museum in partnership with the Tulare County Office of Education. There are 175 pieces of student made artwork from the smaller communities surrounding Porterville that will be on display through March.
“March is recognized as Arts Education Month across the country and this year we are celebrating in a big way,” said Kate Stover, TCOE's Arts Consultant and the QUAIL Project Director. “The Museum Masterpieces Youth Art Show is a new partnership between the Tulare County Office of Education and the Porterville Historical Museum. The collaboration was developed through the QUAIL Project — TCOE’s multi-year, federally funded, professional learning and community partnership initiative. Although we have administered a countywide youth art show for decades, that event has always been held in Visalia at the county office, or in recent years, virtually. This is the first time we are partnering with a community organization for a local event showcasing student artwork from school districts in the partner’s geographic area.”
The art show's opening day at the Porterville Historical Museum featured artwork from students of all grades. Several pieces displayed from Saucelito Elementary School District featured bright colored animals painted by Transitional Kindergarteners. In fact, Saucelito’s student artwork was one of the bigger displays at the art show, encompassing two full museum cases.
“Museum Masterpieces is open to PreK through 8thgrade students from the small school districts in the Porterville area,” said Stover. “The districts that submitted work are: Alta Vista, Hope, Hot Springs, Pleasant View, Rockford, Saucelito, Terra Bella. There are 175 pieces in the show including work from every student from both Hot Springs and Saucelito.”
Stover said the art show will be held at the museum throughout March, and encouraged the community to visit the museum and look at the local student artwork. She said TCOE is looking to make similar partnerships with other professional entities in order to provide more opportunities for the students in the area’s smaller schools.
“Our goal is to develop partnerships like this one with other museums, galleries, and local businesses throughout Tulare County, providing young artists with an opportunity to see their artwork showcased in their towns and neighborhoods,” said Stover. “Whether it’s a big city, small town, or rural community, we believe the arts are for everyone. The arts matter. I always say that my job is to connect people, then watch the magic happen. This show is a great example of that. I'm a Porterville kid myself, so it is an honor to be able to give this opportunity back to the community and our students in the smaller districts.”
The student artwork will be on display and available to visit in the Main Exhibit Hall of the Porterville Historical Museum on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. throughout March. An Opening Gala will be held for the student artists on Thursday, March 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. The gala is open to the public and the community is encouraged to attend.