On Thursday afternoon, Tulare County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, HIDTA, Detectives conducted a narcotics seizure operation involving a drug trafficking operation out of Tulare County.
During a 6-week investigation, Detectives identified 29-Year-old Mario Lemus of Plainview as a supplier of mass quantities of illegal narcotics, which were being sold in and around Tulare County.
Today, Tulare County HIDTA Detectives, along with Tulare County TAGNET Detectives, arrested Lemus and and his girlfriend, 40-Year-old Paquita Lopez of Plainview. Lemus and Lopez both face felony charges of Possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and Conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
Detectives served a search warrant in the 19000 block of Avenue 195 in Plainview where they found 77 grams of Heroin, 100 grams of Cocaine, and 6 pounds of Methamphetamine.
The Tulare County HIDTA Task Force is based in Tulare County and consists of Detectives from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Visalia Police Department, Porterville Police Department, Woodlake Police Department, Farmersville Police Department, and a Special Agent from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office,
(559) 733-6218.