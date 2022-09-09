The Tulare County Sheriff's Office reported an arrest has been made in a deadly stabbing that happened on Thursday in Porterville. The vicim of the stabbing was also identified.
Omar Sepulveda, 27 of Porterville, was arrested. He suspected of stabbing to death 49-year-old Rafael Guzman of Porterville.
At about 3 p.m Thursday TCSO Deputies were called to a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of S. Legget in Porterville. When Deputies arrived, they found Guzman with multiple stab wounds. He was take to a local hospital where he later died.
Detectives responded to the scene and contacted several witnesses who identified Sepulveda as the suspect in the stabbing. Sepulveda ran away from the scene before Deputies arrived.
While Detectives were on scene investigating the murder, they were called to a home in the area of Olive and Westwood in Porterville where an unknown man was seen loitering in the backyard. When Deputies arrived, they made contact with the man who fought the Deputies as he tried to run away from them. The man was taken into custody and identified as Sepulveda.
Sepulveda was arrested and faces charges of Murder, Burglary and Resisting Arrest.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Nick Sandoval or Sergeant Hector Rodriguez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.