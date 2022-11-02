The Porterville High football team had a balanced attack on offense this year and a big reason why was how quarterback Rocky Arguijo directed the offense.
Arguijo was rewarded for his ability to lead the Panthers' attack as he was named the East Yosemite League's Co-Offensive Player of the Year.
Arguijo was among a number of players named to the all-EYL first team for PHS. Also named to the first team were running back Jaret Garcia, receiver Freddy Nunez, offensive lineman Jonathan Rose, defensive back Sammy Alcantar and defensive lineman Nick Marroquin.
Monache had four players selected to the first team as running back David Leyva, offensive guard Joaquin Leyva, tight end Matthew Barba and linebacker Leo Garcia were all named to the first team for the Marauders.
PHS finished the regular season at 9-1 and in second place in the EYL at 4-1 behind Redwood. The Panthers received the No. 2 seed in the Valley Division III playoffs and will host No. 15 Independence at 7 p.m. Friday at Rankin Stadium.
Arguijo, a junior, had an outstanding season, completing 70.5 percent of his passes as he went 136-for-193 for 1,789 yards with 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He had a quarterback rating of 117.6.
Garcia rushed for more than 1,000 yards on the season with 1,068 yards on 174 carries for a 6.1 yard average. He also rushed for 14 TDs. In addition Garcia caught eight passes for 102 yards and another score.
Nunez caught 57 passes for 738 yards and four TDs. A big reason why the Panther offense was balanced was because of Rose.
Alcantar, a junior, helped lead the Gang Green Defense with 27 tackles and five interceptions. Marroquin was also a standout on defense.
In eight games, David Leyva rushed for 828 yards on 128 carries, averaging 6.5 yards a carry. He also scored eight touchdowns. A big reason for Leyva's strong season was Joaquin Leyva and Barba, who helped pave the way. Garcia was a leader of the defense for the Marauders.
Named to the second team for PHS were receive Cooper Fish, tight end Marlano Rodriguez, freshman linebacker Mark Salinas and defensive lineman Marcelus Rodriguez. Named to the second team for Monache was offensive lineman Dal Johnson.
Honorable mention choices for PHS were Kian Rangel, Troy McMath and Marlano Rodriguez at linebacker. Honorable mention choices for Monache were Joseph Espinoza, Damien Espinoza, Ty Baxter and Edgar Batres.
The PHS coaching staff was also named the Co-Coaching Staff of the Year along with Redwood's staff. The PHS coaching staff is comprised of head coach Keith Thompson, offensive coordinator Marco Gutierrez, defensive coordinator Larry Herrera, defensive line coach Eddie Rangel, offensive line coach Larry Duran, quarterbacks coach Rennie Molezzo, receivers coach Barry Wilson, running backs coach Ruben Rodriguez and defensive backs coaches Jose Tapia and Brian Rojas.