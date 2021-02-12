Sequoia National Forest officials announced on Friday areas outside the burned perimeter of the Castle Fire will reopen on Tuesday, February 16.
But officials also stated severely burned areas as a result of the Castle Fire will remain closed. Forest officials evaluated the most impacted area, which led to the decision to change the existing forest closure police as a result of the Castle Fire.
Details and a map of the new forest closure order can be found on Inciweb https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/7048/58989/ or the Sequoia National Forest website.
“I am pleased to announce that we have been able to reopen some areas to the public. Please help us by respecting the closures that are still in effect; these are in place for public safety,” stated Western Divide Ranger District Ranger Eric LaPrice. “Offering recreational opportunities to the public is important to us.
“Forest officials must balance reopening areas too soon that are naturally recovering from fire, especially sequoia groves. To prevent trampling of new growth and compaction of soil, we ask the public to stay on roads and trails in the burned areas as they become available.”
Between August and December the Castle Fire burned thousands of acres in the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument. Lands managed by the Sequoia National Forest between Camp Nelson and Ponderosa will remain closed.
All travelers along Highway 190 or Redwood Drive through the fire area should use extreme caution when driving. As winter weather continues, conditions may worsen, making roads impassable. Travelers should be aware of potential safety hazards such as fire weakened trees, falling rocks, mud, and debris washed down from steep banks.
Forest officials stated in the spring some developed campgrounds and recreation sites will reopen, but dispersed camping and foot traffic won't be allowed in the fire area. Officials stated most recreation sites below Camp Nelson will be open. Recreation sites along the Western Divide Highway, including the Trail of 100 Giants, will open when weather permits.
The North Road and the Lloyd Meadow Road north of Dry Meadow Road will remain closed possibly through the summer, officials stated. Access for trails into the Golden Trout Wilderness will be limited to the Blackrock Trailhead or trailheads in neighboring Sequoia National Park and Inyo National Forest. Wilderness permits for travel from Blackrock Trailhead can be obtained on the Sequoia National Forest website https://www.fs.usda.gov/.../seq.../passes-permits/recreation.
The burned area emergency response (BAER) effort to deal with such issues as possible flooding continues. Fire suppression repair, long-term recovery and restoration of the area also continues.
“Work to remove hazard trees along roads and trails, recreation sites, and around communities will start again as soon as weather permits,” officials stated.
Officials stated they're working on a plan for a more detailed restoration project but it will take years to complete.