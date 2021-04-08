Alan Cardenas Araujo will be the Porterville Art Association's featured artist May 12 through July 9.
Alan has been a member of the association for the past three years. Araujo was a student at the College of Sequoias then transferred to Porterville College as an Art Major. He has taken many art classes at both colleges and looks forward to completing his degree in Arts in the summer of 2021.
Alan is a seasoned artist of multiple mediums and his collection of masterpieces are many. He also spends a great time olunteering at the gallery. Araujo's reception will be Friday, May 14 from 5-8 p.m. and his exhibit will have 45 pieces of artwork.
Born and raised in Lindsay, Alan comes from a family of hard-working people. “I set my expectations high so that I can reach the highest heights of achievements towards my goals in the art world,” he said. “I can repeatedly drive myself to become a better creator as an artist through my practices in painting, drawing, digital media and collaging all sorts of mediums.”
Alan got into art his senior year at Lindsay High School. “One key element that most inspired me to get into art was perfecting my self-portraits of me. It all started from there.
“I expected perfection. I would usually never choose to draw a person besides me because I critique my work the most. My mom Sara Araujo, brother Ramiro and my sister Yadira inspired me the most simply because they sustain this creativity when it comes to art projects. My siblings being from the same high school, I would always appreciate the work they had put into things. Overall, it comes from my mother — the way of bringing forth ideas generally helped me to be imaginative as her in that aspect.”
Alan has taken Art Appreciation, a selection of Art History courses, 2D and 3D classes, Sculpture, Figure drawing, Digital Art, Illustration and Layout and Lithography.
“My plan is to increase my skills in digital design and drawing so I can become an architect,” Alan said. Alan also hopes to become an art instructor.
Alan's artwork consists of digital media, graphite, acrylic, ink, and fine-point sharpie. “My all-time favorite thing to do is combining mediums like acrylic paint and graphite,” Alan said. “My favorite medium to work with is ink because of its flow of strong pigment especially if it is a dark black stain on my paper or canvas. These practices also involve my favorite exercise which is grid drawing.
“My experience is exhibitions have been very limited to student art shows at the community colleges. Porterville Art Association is my first in giving me this opportunity of displaying and self-proclaiming this feature exhibition of my work. I sit in the gallery while guests visit when I can. The PAA is a friendly place to be.
Alan has received second and third place prizes from judges in PAA shows in 2019 in mediums from graphite and multimedia. “It was an honor to have received those ribbons of mention to which were critiqued by such professionals,” Alan said.
“Thank You Porterville Art Association! I continue to get inspired by the world, I appreciate travel, I reflect on the world from day to day to then appreciate why I have this passion of creating art in a different kind of way. “
“We appreciate his artwork and his accomplishments as well as seeing his potential for growth and development in the future,” PAA stated.
Alan's reception is open to the public. There are free parking spaces in the front and rear of the gallery, which is located at 151 North Main Street, Porterville. For more information, call Che Hinojosa, Vice President, 559-544-7325.