The Porterville High football team kept it simple at McLane on Friday in its season opener. The Panthers were able to run the football and they were able to stop the run.
Teams that can run and stop the run almost always win and that was the case on Friday as the Panthers beat McLane 14-6.
PHS scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead and made those two scores hold up. McLane scored in the fourth quarter but the Panthers were able to hold on.
Jaret Garcia rushed for 107 yards on 22 carries and scored both touchdowns for the Panthers. Garcia was supported by Alcantar who added 52 yards on six carries. “We were very happy with the way Sammy ran with the ball,” PHS coach Keith Thompson said.
“We came out very strong,” Thompson said. “We made some mistakes in the second half.”
Thompson added he expected his team to make some mistakes in the opener. “That's something we can clean up going forward,” Thompson said.
PHS used two quarterbacks as Sebastian Mascarro went 8-of-13 for 59 yards and Rocky Arguijo was 4-fo-4 for 26 yards.
“They've been battling it since spring,” said Thompson, who added he's in no hurry to establish one as the full-time, No. 1 quarterback. “Both of them are playing pretty well,” he said. “We're in a good position. We're not in a hurry to pick.”
Thompson also praised the play of receiver Cooper Fish. While Fish only had three catches for 33 yards, Thompson said Fish performed well in a lot of areas that don't show up in the stat sheet. “He did a lot of things well that kind of helped us win,” Thompson.
Thompson added he was especially pleased with the way his team was able to stop the run. “I was very happy with the way we played the run,” he said. “We were physical up front.”