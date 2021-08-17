Warner Nashville artists Walker County and Riser House artist Dillon Carmichael will be featured in the next concert as part of the free KJUG concert series.
The concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 19 at Centennial Park. The concert is being presented by the Central California Chevy Dealers and the City of Porterville. Among the sponsors art the Porterville Chamber of Commerce.
Those attending the concert are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets.
Walker County made their television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show in May, performing their debut single “Bits and Pieces.” Sisters Ivy Dene and Sophie Dawn Walker make up Walker County. Their father, Billy Walker, plays lead guitar for the sisters.
The sisters are known for combining their roots in traditional country with their soulfulness and southern rock flair. They have performed on stage with Dwight Yoakam, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn and Martina McBride.
Carmichael carted on Country Airplay in 2020 with his single “I Do for You” and in 2021 with another single “Hot Beer.” He's known for mixing hard-nosed country with Southern rock.