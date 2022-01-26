Yvonne Regalado, 44, is back home after more than five months of battling the COVID-19 at Sierra View Medical Center where she spent three months in the Intensive Care Unit and the remainder of her time at the long-term nursing care facility.
Regalado is still trying to gain strength and looking to take everything at a slower pace which is difficult because she's used to living an active life. She was always seen at her sons' sporting events and has worked as a psychiatric technician with more than 20 years of experience in healthcare. She's known as a giver to anyone who needed her help within her church an community.
Regalado was admitted in August and released this month. She's one of two COVID patients at the hospital to finish acute care in the hospital's long-term skill nursing care facility. She's also the only COVID-19 patient who has been able to walk out of Sierra View's long-term skilled nursing care facility.
It was early August, just at the brink of a COVID-19 surge of positive cases in Tulare County, when Regalado had flu-like symptoms and tested positive for COVID. Her shortness in breath quickly progressed and after her husband kept a close eye on her, she then began showing a slight paleness, and he rushed her to the hospital.
With the condition her lungs were in, she was unable to receive adequate oxygen and was moved to the ICU where she received acute care by highly skilled intensive care nurses, doctors, specialists and others. Regalado was an active and healthy person — always on her feet with a mild asthmatic condition. None of this was making sense to her or her family.
Regalado can’t recall all that was happening while she was being treated and closely monitored in the ICU. She was among many using a ventilator for the most complex and critically ill.
What she does remember is the extreme anxiety of being away from her loved ones; knowing there have been people locally, nationwide and globally who have been in the same state as she was and never made it. But she remembers a breaking point where her mind allowed her to find gratitude for the compassionate care she was receiving and she was able to keep her faith.
“I remember a sudden calm coming over me,” Regalado said. “I really believe without faith, God and prayers, I wouldn’t have been able to get through this.”
After being given the green light she was ready to move downstairs to the skilled nursing facility, when she arrived, she couldn’t lie down without going into respiratory distress and the mobility on her right side was limited, where she couldn’t grasp anything. She was eating through a gastrostomy tube. It was a long and tough first couple of weeks in the facility, especially since her sons and husband couldn't be at her bedside.
“Everything was stripped away from me,” Regalado said emotionally. “When I looked out the window, I felt like I was in a pet store when my family was looking in."
No matter the status of the visitation guidelines the facility had to follow for the utmost safety of all, her husband visited every single day and he and his sons were soon able to be with her in her room as state guidelines lifted and the COVID-19 surge within the state and county eased. Her care team had to work diligently and were persistent in making sure she knew that together, she was going to be better.
Christmas Day marked a huge milestone in her journey to healing physically, mentally and emotionally. She came off the big ventilator and went onto a blow-by, a common form of aerosol therapy. Her level of anxiety went down after she could once again speak and express herself.
“I could finally say thank you to everyone and express what I was really feeling,” said Regalado. “It touched my heart when my son said that Christmas Miracles really do happen.”
If Regalado could, she would thank each and every Sierra View team member who helped her along the way. From the person who reassured her husband Oscar they would watch over her in the Emergency Department; to each individual within the hospital walls, from front-line health care workers to those behind the scenes. She gave a special mention to specific individuals who not had a big impact on her success in healing and being able to be able to be discharged. Those individuals include: Her Respiratory Therapist who taught her a lot along the way and assured her she was OK. Her Physical Therapists who didn't take no for an answer. Each and every CNA who was with her day in and day out. The Activities Director who made sure she was engaged in activities that spoke to her and helped her heal; to the specialist that had a nurturing way to her and helped her with lifestyle changes; and the list goes on and on.
“The people here at SVMC did everything within the scope of their work, but went way above and beyond,” Regalado said. “I believe I crossed paths with each and every person that was a part of my care for a reason in one way or another here at the hospital. I was never treated like the patient in room 102.”
Regalado's message to her community — “Get your vaccination –— protect yourself and everyone that you love. You can take action and avoid what could have happened. If you have the opportunity to protect yourself and others, do it.”