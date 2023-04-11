As volunteers from churches and community organizations continue to help the Springville community who were impacted by recent flooding, numerous government employees from Tulare County and local cities continue to work behind the scenes to ensure the safety of the public.
“Government officials have been working hard and are responsible for individuals' safety first, access to roads and homes second,” said Dennis Townsend, Chairman of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors. “This is a huge effort we are still working on. Recovery is the third leg of that. As you know, there will be a runoff of the snow with the warm weather and we are preparing in case there is a large flood. It sometimes feels like we are working and waiting at the same time.”
Townsend represents District 5 which covers Porterville and everything east to Inyo County and south to Kern County, making it a big district geographically. Each district in Tulare County has a population of about 96,000 people.
One of the concerns has been how to keep access for individuals living in the mountain communities and how to keep Highway 190 and the Western Divide Highway open, Townsend said. Tulare County agencies helped keep the Western Divide Highway open as they performed voluntary evacuations of residents and allowed for provisional trips in and out via the one-lane access.
“Then, a big mudslide, or avalanche hit, which closed normal vehicle access to the mountain communities,” Townsend said. “We had to install a helicopter pad and airlift in food and water for individuals. The sheriffs were also using their all-terrain vehicles.”
While this was occurring, the atmospheric river hit Springville where Townsend resides.
“It’s the most water I’ve ever seen since moving here in 1987,” Townsend said. “I knew the people downriver were in big trouble. Not to mention the golf course. There was a lot of damage.”
A shelter was opened at Porterville College for anyone who needed temporary shelter and about 150 people showed up at the height of the evacuation, Townsend said. About 80 people as of April 7 were still residing there.
Townsend said the temporary shelter at Porterville College was scheduled to close today and with the help of Tulare County CAO Jason Britt, John Lollis, Porterville’s City Manager, Greg Meister, a Porterville City Council Member and State Senator Shannon Grove the Porterville National Guard Armory may be opened for individuals who have no place to go once the temporary shelter closes.
Townsend said, as the atmospheric river hit, government officials from Tulare County enacted their emergency operations center, EOC, and incident command center.
“It is a Type 3 incident,” Townsend said. “Which is considered the worst type of disaster event.”
Government officials worked to triage issues, knocking on doors to encourage individuals to evacuate, Townsend said. There were also around 200 water rescues performed by swift water teams from Tulare and other counties.
As the evacuations were continuing, Townsend said, Success Lake was filling up and there were discussions with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on how much water to release from the Richard L. Schafer Dam.
“It was a Herculean effort to keep the water from going all through East Porterville and keep it in the river channel,” Townsend said. “After the worst in the mountains and foothills, people are still being impacted by flooding further and further west. The temperature is supposed to be 80 degrees by Monday (April 10) and people are still flooded.”
Townsend said Alpaugh has been a particularly difficult community to get access restored to.
According to Townsend, the county, cities, and state have had to cross-coordinate to respond to emergencies on a spectrum of calls.
Townsend said the Tulare County Resource Management Agency road crews and private contractors performed a “miraculous” act by rebuilding a one-way access road to the Tule River Reservation since the road was completely washed out.
While that was taking place, in Doyle Springs, a community just above Springville, there were individuals who could not get in or out and were running out of food and wood, Townsend said. Tulare County Sheriff's deputies took supplies on their all-terrain vehicles.
“There is a massive network of issues going on,” Townsend said. “And you have to try to stay on top of it.”
Government officials were working with the governor to declare a disaster in order to have funding for recovery efforts, Townsend said. From there, the request goes to the president of the United States, who approved the declaration on April 4.
“We have posted on our website and Facebook page the FEMA forms needed to get recovery started,” Townsend said. “It includes surveys of property which was lost or damaged so values can be assessed.”
According to Townsend, government workers have been out walking the damaged sites and have completed hundreds of assessments.
“Due to the scope of destruction, things don’t happen immediately and individuals are put on a list,” Townsend said. “It will unfortunately take a while to get reimbursements from the state and federal government.”
Townsend said individuals impacted by flooding in Tulare County are either cleaning up the damage themselves or are having the “stop-gap” filled by volunteers, or neighbors.
“As flooding impacted dairies,” Townsend said. “Other dairies would pick up cows and move them to higher ground.”
Townsend said Springville churches and their affiliations have helped the community who were hit by flooding, such as Melissa Cohea, a member and director of the First Baptist Church of Springville, who went door-to-door asking individuals what they needed. Mimi Schuler, a JustServe specialist, organized a large group from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Porterville to help and is again organizing a group to clean up on April 15.
“I also know the Lighthouse Chapel, which I attend, is affiliated with Convoy of Hope, an auspice of City Serve,” Townsend said. “City Serve contacted our pastor and asked if they could bring in flood supplies and said that they would be there in three days if they could provide 20 volunteers to unload the trucks. They got 50 volunteers and the trucks were emptied in two hours.”
Townsend said individuals from Waste Management provided two dumpsters to communities that were hit the hardest by the flooding and emptied them free of charge.
“The scope of this disaster is unlike anything many have ever encountered in this area,” Townsend said. “Even considering our two largest wildfires. COVID impacts, inflation and workforce impacts, this disaster has literally touched the entire county. The people of this county, however, are resilient and resourceful and, especially, selfless and tireless when it comes to helping one another. I am also very impressed that our public safety and emergency response teams are so ready and willing to meet the challenge and step into emergency response on top of their regular jobs. With patience, hard work, careful planning and by the grace of God, the county and its residents will recover and come back even stronger through this trial.”
Another day of community service to help those in Springville will be held Saturday, April 15 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers can meet in the Springville Union School parking lot, 35424 Ward Ave.
Cohea said she received information from Jessica Janssen, a District Director for Assemblyman Vince Fong, on how individuals can apply for disaster assistance, which will be included on a flyer to help advertise the day of service as well as provide information on how those impacted by the flooding can contact FEMA and the American Red Cross.
The Springville Women’s Club and the Springville Mountain Lions paid for the flyer, which will be mailed out this week, Cohea said. Eagle Feather Trading Post will be providing lunch for the volunteers.
According to Cohea, Springville individuals needing assistance with food, clothing, water, or volunteer assistance can call the First Baptist Church of Springville at 559-719-7062, or visit 34656 Bogart Dr., Springville.
Cohea said individuals needing assistance on completing the Property Damage Form can call the Tulare County Flood Hotline at (559) 802-9791 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Individuals can also visit disasterassistance.gov; call 800-621-3362; or download the FEMA app on their smartphones.