The 43rd annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, November 25 at 6 p.m. at Centennial Park.
The ceremony has become the event that marks the opening of the Christmas holiday season with a special inspirational ceremony that has become a tradition in the community. Located directly across from City Hall and the Ross Gardner Christmas Tree, Centennial Park provides a natural venue for the event, especially with the gazebo that will also be decked out in lights and festive décor for the holiday season.
Prelude Christmas music will be performed by the Wesleyan Ringers Bell Choir from First United Methodist Church. Special holiday music will also be provided by the Porterville Community Strings and Deenie's Dance Workshop. Rosebud Ballet Group will be entertaining with an inspirational dance routine to "Waltz of the Flower."
A special treat again this year will be the performance of the combined Porterville Unified School District Middle and Elementary Schools Choir from Pioneer, Bartlett and Sequoia Middle Schools and the district's 10 elementary schools.
The invocation will be given by Pastor Paulette Blaylock from Landmark Christian Center. The scripture reading will be presented by Pastor Steve Walker, Valley Oak Community Church, and the Christmas homily will be presented by Pastor Rob Srisam-ang, Henderson Avenue Baptist Church.
Those attending can participate in the program with community singing of Christmas carols including "Silent Night" at the end of the program as the Christmas tree is illuminated with the multitude of beautiful lights. Volunteers from the Granite Hills High School Z Club will once again be assisting with the event.
For more than four decades the event has also provided an opportunity to gather food and toys to share with those less fortunate in the community for the holiday season. That tradition will continue this year as the public is asked to bring nonperishable food items and/or unwrapped toys for collection by the Porterville Area Coordinating Council and Toys for Tots. Salvation Army will also have a kettle available for donations.