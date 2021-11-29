A spectacular production of Annie, Jr., a musical play with a huge cast by the Porterville Barn Junior Company, directed by Dr. Mary Shaw brought an audience of more than 250 people to the community theater on Friday, November 26, opening night, and Saturday, Nov. 27.
Proud parent Jesika Bowker said all of the kids had worked so hard since August, and her daughter Jaydyn Drake has learned so much. Working in the theater has taught all the children so many life skills. They’ve had to make commitments, learn how to communicate and take responsibility. “I’m so proud to be a part of this, and we are all so thankful for live theater again.
These kids are very talented and they’ve given up so much of their free time to be in the play,” Bowker said.
Dr. Mary Shaw thanked the audience for coming to the play, and thanked all the parents for their support. She specifically thanked all the community sponsors, and said they couldn’t have done it without their support, as well as all the parents, artists, and said, “It takes a village to create the production of “Annie, Jr.”
“We really appreciate all the professional help and the support of the parents, community sponsors, and I’m really proud of the kids who’ve worked so hard,” said Shaw.
“This play is really appropriate for this time in our history. There is a light tomorrow, just like Annie sings in the play. It’s important to stay positive.”
The Barn Theater Jr. Company will be taking a condensed version of Annie Jr. to the Junior Theater Festival in Sacramento in 2022.
The huge cast of Annie is truly impressive, with Kamlynn Newlin as Annie, Ethan Willett as “Daddy” Oliver Warbucks, Daniellla Ramos as Grace Ferrell, Warbuck’s calm and classy assistant.
The villains of the story are played by Andrea Ortiz as Lilly, Joseph Ayala as Rooster, and Kierstin Hall as Hannigan. They're a delightful swindling trio who are a great contrast to Annie’s friends and rescuers.
Claudia Arias, parent of Cambria Arias, said her daughter had three roles in the play. “It was really, really good. The kids worked so hard, and my daughter, because she has multiple activities, struggled. But in the end, it was so worth it, and everything came together in the show.
“For me it was a wonderful experience to see all the kids and all their work pay off. It made me teary eyed. I just loved it.”
“As someone who has been doing theater since first grade, it has truly been a part of my life,” said Joseph Ayala, 16, who played Rooster, and other roles in the play. “After losing out on the opportunity to perform last year during COVID, it feels amazing to be back on the stage performing.”
Ethan Willet, who played Oliver Warbucks, said, “It’s amazing to be back here in the theater after two years because of COVID, and this is a really great comeback for the Barn Theater Jr. Company, and the Barn Theater will all the kids in the show. I’m having a blast, as well as everyone else.”