Friends, family and the community enjoyed the opening night of Anne of Green Gables on Friday. Barn Theater Jr. Company members were also in the audience, as well as people who had never been to the Barn Theater.
It was Kate Smith's directing debut with co-director/producer Melanie Tyler, and Assistant Director Benjamin Satko.
“Thank you for coming and enjoying live theater. All our hard work means nothing without an audience. I hope you enjoy it," Smith said while pointing out the amazing carousel-type stage set her husband, Nate, designed and built.
“Please share the pros and cons of the play in your reviews. Also, Ethan Willett is playing the stationmaster tonight. I grew up with these stories and they are very special to me," said Smith.
Before the play began Smith and Denise Everhart surprised Ambree Bough, who's been acting at the Barn since 2016, with a surprise birthday cake, and everyone sang "Happy Birthday," to her before the play began.
There was constant laughter and applause from the audience during and after each scene, with Sara Satko as Anne Shirley delivering "many over the top" funny and emotive lines in dialogue both "old fashioned" or straight to the point at times.
Many people were familiar with the story with some of the younger audience having read it in school. But seeing a live performance really brought the attitude and feelings of Anne Shirley, an orphan, into full perspective. The fine costumes, great acting, and marvelous yet deceptively simple vintage set decor made the play a sure-fire favorite in the Barn Theater season.
The fabulous cast of Anne of Green Gables brings the stories to life, with Barbra Black playing a Marilla Cuthbert, who's both quiet and straight forward, not putting up with a lot of nonsense. And her brother Matthew, played by Benjamin Willett, makes the sturdy kind farmer's sense of "rightness" palpable in the play.
As every scene unfolds, there's some sort of drama involving Anne and her new life with Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert, and their friends in the community.
When Anne meets her friend Diana, played by Ava Anderson, she starts to be less self-absorbed, and goes to school, meeting other people, and becomes involved in the Canadian town. She also learns to enjoy life and blossom.
Anne's quick thinking saves the life of Diana's little sister Minnie-May, played by Evelyn Redford, and wins both the approval of a grateful Mrs. Barry, played by Ambree Bough, as well as Doctor, played by Todd Mathenia, who says, "Don't thank me, thank that little red-headed girl who saved the baby."
Anne has a bitter quarrel with Gilbert Blythe, played by Angel Covarrubias Lopez, about him teasing her, and other girls. She won't put up with him, with her temper.
But in the end, they come to a detente, especially after he saves her, from freezing to death in the lake.
Anne sticks up for herself, but also learns to apologize to people, with the help of Matthew, who realizes it's sometimes better to give in and make peace, rather than "keep the pot boiling continuously."
There are eight performances on Friday and Saturdays, March 24, 25, 31, and April 1, 7, 8 at 7 p.m., with Sunday, March 26, and April 2 matinees at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and $5 for children 12 and under.
Ashley Chappell, Kallysta Tyler, Madeline Black, Ethan Willett, Todd Mathenia, and Evelyn Redford all play supporting roles.
The costumes, sets, scenery, lighting and sound are exceptional and all the designers and backstage crew, and understudies are to be commended.
Tyler who plays Mrs. Blewett said, “We worked really hard on this play and I’m really glad we are all getting along. I’m super excited to be playing a 'mean' character.”
Anderson who plays Diana, said, “It’s been super fun and everyone’s been very nice. It’s a great experience being in the production. Especially since this is my first play.”
“I think this is an amazing play,” said Chappell, who plays Mrs. Lynda, “It’s been so much fun to be part of this production. I hope that everyone comes to see the play and support local live theater.”
