Commission Honorifica Mexicana Americana board has named Angeles Eden Santos Ramos as the 2023 Cinco de Mayo Grand Marshal.
Known as Eden, Ramos was born in Mexico City and her parents were originally from Oaxaca, Mexico. She began her O.L.A. Raza international internship in 2007, providing immigration and citizenship services and education to the local community. Upon her graduation from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, UNAM where she majored in international relations, Ramos immigrated to Porterville and made Porterville her home.
Eden said she believes her UNAM degree shaped her perspective of collectiveness and empathy for the disadvantaged. She began volunteering for the Comision Honorifica's Cinco de Mayo Fiestas from “day one,” CHMA stated She has continued her “invaluable participation,” CHMA stated, as a CHMA board member and as its art director.
Eden's role at O.L.A. Raza's regional offices and its Academia Juvenil de Arte y Cultura, AJAC, coupled with CHMA's cultural events focused her on the importance of preserving cultural identity and to cultural artistic events as spaces to enjoy one's culture, history, art and civic pride, CHMA stated.
CHMA stated Eden's “awakening” in the U.S. Encouraged her to pursue an academic career at College of the Sequoias where she's the Printworks president. This year's Cinco de Mayo Parade audience will be treated to Eden's and the COS Printworks 17-foot long “ARMADILLO” parade entry.
Eden has been an immigration and civic action community educator-case worker, a Danza Azteca performer, a CHMA board officer, community events coordinator and a culturally inspired artist who has dedicated her “abundant” talents to the local community, CHMA stated.
“In keeping with this year's theme 'Culture, Tradition and Friendship,' Commission Honorifica Mexicana Americana is extremely proud to name Angela Eden Santos Ramos as its 2023 Cinco de Mayo Grand Marshal,” CHMA stated. “The title of Cinco de Mayo Grand Marshal is Commission Honorifica's recognition of Eden's commitment and dedication to improving the lives of others in our community, for the preservation of our culture and for promoting the arts.”
Cinco de May festivities in Porterville will be held throughout the week next week. On Wednesday, May 3 the Cinco de Mayo Pageant will be held at the CHMA Community Center, 466 E. Putnam. The Dia del Nino event will be held Friday, May 5 at Granite Hills High School.
The Cinco de Mayo Parade will be held on Main Street on Saturday, May 6. Fiesta Dominguera will be held on Sunday, May 7 at Veterans Park and will feature music, food vendors, games for children and information booths provided by non-profit organizations. The event is a family friendly event and no alcohol will be allowed.