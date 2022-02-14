After a hiatus of almost three years the Hosscars are returning.
The 73rd annual Hosscars will be held at the Barn Theater at 7 p.m. Saturday, February 26. As a way to celebrate the return of the Hosscars the public is invited and there will be no charge to attend the event.
But donations are being accepted at www.portervillevarmtheater.com/production/donation
The Hosscars are normally held in the summer at the end of the Barn Theater’s season but with the last Hosscars being held in 2019, an event is being held in February this year.
The Barn Theater announced its nominations for the Hosscars over the weekend and there are several performers who have received two nominations.
They include Jason Porter who has been nominated for male lead for Young Frankenstein and as director for Annie Jr. Porter has been nominated as director for Annie Jr. along with Mary Shaw, the director of the Barn Theater Junior Company.
They combined to direct the junior company’s production of Annie Jr. Numerous performers in the production have been nominated in the juvenile category.
Aaron Nucum is another double nominee as he was nominated for male lead for his performance in Drinking Habits 2 and in the male bit category for his performance in Young Frankenstein.
Vince Black is another double nominee as he was nominated twice for male minor support for his performances in Cyrano de Bergerac and Young Frankenstein.
Charles Hickenbotham is a triple nominee of sorts as he’s nominated for best director for his work in the three productions that received the bulk of the nominations Young Frankenstein, Drinking Habits 2 and Cyrano.
Nominations are: Male lead - Nucum; Porter; Isaac Hernandez, Cyrano. Female lead - Grace Loeffler, Cyrano; Kirstin Redford, Young Frankenstein.
Male major support - Rick Alanis, Drinking Habits 2; Erik Tyler, Cyrano; Todd Mathenia, Young Frankenstein. Female major support - Amber’s Bough, Drinking Habits 2; Tyler, Drinking Habits 2; Kathrynne Wills, Young Frankenstein.
Male minor support - Black, Cyrano, Young Frankenstein; Terry Crewes, Drinking Habits 2. Female minor support - Kate Smith, Drinking Habits 2; Barbra Black, Young Frankenstein; Mikayla Gianetto- Sesma, Cyrano.
Male bit - Bobby Styles, Young Frankenstein; Nucum. Female bit - Tyler, Cyrano; Katie Blevins, Drinking Habits 2; Wendy Silvey, Cyrano.
Juvenile - Kai Porter, Rio Porter, Emily Chavira, Bailey Mancebo; Lyla Matthiesen, Kamkynn Newlin, Kierstin Hall, Daniella Ramos, Ethan Willett, Joseph Ayala, Sam Satko, Annie Jr.; Dominic Welsh, David Higginbotham, Cyrano.
Director - Higginbotham, Young Frankenstein, Drinking Habits 2, Cyrano; Wendy Plaisted, The Ultimate Christmas; Shaw, Porter, Annie Jr.