Porterville is a patriotic town, with one of the largest populations of veterans per capita in the U.S. As veteran John Perez recently said, "the support for veterans is like nowhere else."
One of the most cherished traditions returned on Friday, after the marvelous Veterans Day parade. The legendary Buck Shaffer Band-A-Rama at Rankin Stadium, where 12 local high school and middle school bands from Porterville and surrounding communities honored veterans by playing patriotic music as a "thank you for your service."
Before the bands made their entrance the 2022 Veterans Homecoming Queen, Briar Rose Tillery, and her court, Princess Kambria Rohrbach, First Attendant Janessa Alba, Second Attendant Mariah Ruiz and Third Attendant Mia Daugherty were introduced to the audience.
Next a gigantic American Flag was carried around the track by Boy Scout Troop No. 132 together with the American Legion Post 20 Color Guard stopping in front of the grandstands for the Pledge of Allegiance led by Master of Ceremonies Brent Gill.
Each band marched into the stadium performing a march, while their color guards whirled their flags and the baton twirlers threw their batons, before each band took their places on the field.
When all the bands were assembled, retired Porterville High Band Director Jim Kusserow led them in performances of The Star Spangled Banner, and "My Country Tis of Thee."
Nearly 70 majorettes and baton twirlers from all the bands were featured as the bands played the U.S. Navy's “Anchors Aweigh” and the Marines' "From the Halls of Montezuma." Almost 1,000 students were in the performance.
They also played the U.S. Army's "Caissons" and the Air Force's "Into the Wild Blue Yonder."
Kusserow remarked, "Band you are doing awesome. You make my job easy."
Afterwards Kusserow led the performers in "Abide with Me" honoring the men and women who have "fallen" in service.
All of the band directors then came forward and were applauded. They played, "Promotion," but not before Kusserow cautioned them, "Make sure loud does not mean faster."
Grand Marsal Glen Lilly was then introduced to the audience by Gill, along with the Boy Scout Troop 132, Porterville Military Academy, and other service groups who donated their time to make the Band-A-Rama a fantastic event.
Kusserow said, "Before you guys leave, I want to say this was the cleanest, tightest, and best sounding group of young people I've conducted.
"I returned from Europe. And I went to Omaha Beach. I didn't know anyone at that cemetery." He spoke of the images, the bravery, and it brought tears to his eyes.
“Not being a veteran, and not being able to imagine what you've gone through, honor veterans,” he said, adding, "thank you for your service in the military. It is so appreciated.
“Thank you and God Bless."
Following the bands' performance, the Granite Hills Grizzly, Monache Marauder, and Porterville Panther Marching Bands performed their field shows.
The Band-A-Rama was started by legendary Porterville High band director Buck Shaffer in 1970. The show is dedicated to service men and women who have served the country or are currently serving the country.