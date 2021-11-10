James Newsom turned 70-years-old today and a friend that's has been with him for more than 43 years is still with.
It's extremely rare for anyone to still own the orgininal MG Sport they bought, especially since they stopped being imported to the United States in 1980. But on his 70th birthday, Newsom still owns the original MG Sport he bought brand new in 1978. The original license plate that states Visalia British Imports from where he bought the MG is still on the car.
Newsom was a third grade teacher at Belleview Elementary School when he bought the MG. Previously he was a 2nd lieutenant in the Air Force, serving from 1972-1975.
He had always wanted an MG, so Newsom drove his Volkswagen bug to Visalia British Imports to buy one and inflation wasn't going to stop him. In 1972 a brand new MG cost $3,300. But by 1978, the asking price was $8,000.
When Newsom arrived there were eight blue and eight green MGs, but Newsom wanted a white one. But after he got to the dealership, a truck with a white MG on top of it pulled up from Los Angeles.
After 4 ½ hours of haggling Newsom purchased the MG for $5,500 — and his Volkwagen bug as a trade-in.