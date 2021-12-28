A Porterville Institution is closing its doors.
The Porterville Art Association which has been in existence in Porterville since 1966 will be closing its doors at its current location at 151 North Main Street.
PAA is closing its doors in part due to the COVID pandemic. “After two years of dwindling assets, the Executive Board of PAA regretfully reached a unanimous decision to dissolve the corporation and close the gallery,” the organization stated.
“We have met with our attorney, Robert Krase to assist us in the process of dissolution,” stated the PAA's Peggy Woods. “Thus we now begin the task of liquidating our assets and donating what is left to another non-profit organization as its recipient.”
PAA was formed in 1966 by local artists and the organization has an interesting history of serving the community. Meetings were held in homes and then at the Santa Fe Depot. The organization then had the chance to open a permanent gallery, with small storefronts serving as places for the gallery.
Larger spaces were needed as the association grew and for the past 20 years the gallery has been located at different places on Main Street, eventually ended up at its current location at 151 North Main.
The organization was incorporated in 2001 with its current location serving as its headquarters where its gallery and gift shop, all filled with local artists' work, were located.
Classes for children and adults have been sponsored by PAA and PAA has awarded scholarships to Porterville College students. In addition local artists work have been showcased at Porterville City Hall for years under the direction of Ellen Jordan.
“For many years, PAA had ample support of local service organizations, generous donors, and low overhead,” the organization stated. “It was able to break even financially. However, in relocating to the larger space to accommodate more artists and their works, the expenses also grew.”
PAA stated when economic times became difficult, donors couldn't be as supportive. “Many of our philanthropic donors discontinued their support for various understandable reasons,” the organization stated.
PAA also stated its membership has declined yearly due to relocation, aging, health and deaths. “Grants and fundraising efforts could not bring in enough financial support while costs continued to rise,” the organization stated.
“Then COVID hit!” the organization stated, adding Main Street was obviously impacted, which also impacted the organization with far less people coming downtown.
The organization stated all the furniture and equipment will be open to the public for sale at extremely low prices and everything will be liquidated. Display cases, office furniture, file cabinets, computer, printer, frames, pictures, refrigerator, microwave oven, and art books will be available to business owners and the general public. On cash or checks will be accepted. No credit cards will be accepted. After the Christmas holiday, PAA's doors will be open from January 5 through 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“PAA wants to thank the many artists who have worked diligently to provide stimulating art works for the community to enjoy, and to thank the public for their support all these years,” stated the PAA's Joy Harvey.
PAA president Melody Gillespie said, “It’s been an honor to work so hard for the community so they can have something like the gallery. I will miss the sponsors who contributed to our fundraisers.
“Thank you to all the businesses that kept us going a little bit longer. As president I will miss the art gallery and all the people that I have met.”
Gillespie was also PAA's Friday Family Paint Night instructor and taught art virtually and in person by appointment as well.
“I will miss my students, customers, and community involvement. We would gather and paint together with different artists. My husband Courtney and I were Featured Artists, Exclusive Artists, and will miss the cheerful place of a fun environment.”
PAA also sponsored a Judged Art Show and also the Bad Art Show that was begun by “Uncle Bill” Warner.
“He and I participated in the Judged Show, Bad Art Show, and every special event held by the gallery,” said Gillespie about her and her husband.
Jenny Vasquez, who served as an historian and a member of the hospitality committee for PAA, also talked about what the organization meant to hear.
“It was a place to learn and to talk to other artists,” she said. “I learned a lot of techniques from many artists, especially Merrily (Davies) playing her violin.
I came to the gallery as a student and I worked my way up to becoming historian and member of the hospitality committee. I have grown up in many ways.”
Davies said she wouldn't have become involved in art if not for PAA. “We’ve enjoyed many successes over the years at PAA,” she said.
Many other local artists also talked about what PAA meant to them. “PAA has been a very fulfilling part of my life,” Jeanette Brewer said.
“I have really needed and enjoyed my time there. I have met many people, some who have become my friends and have added to my networking.”
Woods added PAA's closing will leave a big hole in her life. “It has been a wonderful learning experience,” she said.
Harvey has been a PAA member for 30 years and said PAA has been an important part of her social and art life. “It’s sad that PAA won’t be part of the community,” she said.
Other local artists talked about how they enjoyed to be at the gallery. “I loved hanging out at the gallery. It was an important place to gather and learn from the other artists,” Debbie Hutchinson said.
“I'm thankful for the wonderful people I’ve met, for a place to show my art, and a place to see the diversity of art here,” Joy Collier added. “Our community really does have a diverse talented group of artists.”
Ronnie Zanini had this question to ask: “Where now are we going to show our art to other artists? Thank you board for keeping it all going as long as you have.”
Manuel Abad said his experience with PAA has improved his art. “I’ve enjoyed meeting friends who will always be my friends,” he said.
Che Hinojosa has played an integral role in PAA, serving in numerous roles in the organization, including as vice president, public relations director, art teacher in 2-D and 3-D and arts and crafts and editor of PAA's Facebook page.
“My life has been busy contacting artists to become featured Artists, writing news articles, contacting Channel 30 to cover the Bad Art Show, making live videos of artists, taking pictures, making flyers, overseeing our first gala, sending out E-blast to our members, assisting in fundraisers, assisting in school art events, reaching out to college students, mentoring them in various art forms, putting together our first children’s graduation and reception, and volunteering countless hours at the kiosk while studying,” she said.
“I have met many friends along the way and have learned different art techniques from them. I will miss PAA.”
But Hinojosa added she has another chapter to complete in her life which is her education. “As the saying goes where one door closes another door opens,” she said. “I will follow my heart/passion of art and I will also focus on my final semester at Porterville College.
“I look forward to continuing onto the university and putting more time on my art groups created 15 years ago. To this day we have opened many chapters in different cities throughout the San Joaquin Valley.”
PAA thanked the following for their support: The Porterville Recorder, Hopper In the Morning, Channel 30, Visalia Times-Delta, The Oak Pit, Subways, Nena Baez, Diana Mitchell, JoNell Mauck, Bank of the Sierra, Target, Walmart Distribution Center, J&R Meat Locker, Country Pleasures, Porterville Area Coordinating Council.
David Horowitz, Glory Graphics, Mom's U-Bake, Plano Jerky, El Tapatio, Stafford’s Chocolates, Elks Lodge, Nuckols Ranch, Terry Crews, Ralph Osbourne, Marilyn Meredith, Torrey Band, Eaton Piles Band, Ray Sr. and Princess Lee Lee, Danzantes, Paso Robles Winery, Save-Mart, Courtney Gillespie and PAA members, and the community for their generosity.
“This list is in no way exhausted,” PAA stated. “If there is anyone that we did not list, thank you for your support.”