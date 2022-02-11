Corrina Metheney admitted she didn't completely grasp what it meant to really be dickering at first.
And admittedly, maybe being a little star struck by Mike Wolfe had something to do with it.
Metheney and her brother, Dan Fox, will be featured on “American Pickers” on the History Channel on Saturday night. The show will air twice at 6 p.m. and again at 9.
Metheney and her brother will be featured on the show “Cadillac Man,” referring to someone else who's also featured on Saturday's episode. Metheney and Fox had the chance to negotiate with Wolfe and his brother, Robbie, who are the hosts of the popular show in which they travel across the country in which they try to find antiques and memorabilia they can restore and sell.
They were able to do just that when they came to look over Jim Fox's collection. Jim Fox, who worked as a psychiatric technician, also was a long-time owner of J Fox's Antiques, a store he operated at several locations in Porterville.
Fox's children, Metheney and her brother inherited all that Fox had left in his collection when he died in 2019. The Wolfes and the American Pickers crew eventually came to the property where Fox had what remained of his collection — and there's still plenty there — to check out the collection that's now maintained by Metheney and her brother.
The property is located in south Porterville just north of Porterville College. “This is the mess my dad left us,” said Metheney when talking about what's still left, including a building that's still basically filled to its capacity.
“You could not see the floor,” said Metheney about when they first entered the building after their father died.
Jim Fox followed in his parents footsteps, Metheney's and her brother's grandparents, Betty and Clarence, who owned an upholstery and antiques store at 852 Prospect where Dutch Bros is now basically located across from Walmart.
One item the Wolfes were able to quickly sell that they bought from Metheney and her brother was the sign to their father's business, which says J Fox. The Wolfes and the American Pickers crew came to Porterville on July 3 last summer.
By August the Wolfes were able to sell the sign just a month later to a woman from Iowa, who just happened to be named Jessica Fox.
Among the other items the Wolfes bought from Metheney and her brother was an 8-track robot toy from the 70s in which the Wolfes have placed on their website.
But Metheney admitted she was too quick to accept the Wolfes' offers at first. “It took me a little while to get used to it,” she said. “At first I was too agreeable.”
Dan, on the other hand, was a tougher negotiator. “I tried to squeeze every nickel out of them,” he said.
And Metheney admittedly had a tougher time negotiating with Mike. Metheney said Robbie would joke with her all Mike had to do was “smile and wink” and she would accept his offer.
On the other hand, Robbie also joked with Metheney, “You keep rising the price on me.”
Metheney and her brother did admit they would have liked the Wolfes to buy more of their father's collection. But Metheney said it was a hot day — 103 — when they came on July 3. And when they went into the one building that's still stored basically to capacity, Metheney estimated it could have been 120 inside. She said she believes the Wolfes would have bought more of her father's collection if it hadn't been so hot.
It was a 15-hour day for the crew who showed up at 7 a.m. and didn't leave until 10 p.m. The Wolfes spent more than seven hours negotiating with Metheney and her brother, beginning at 10 a.m. and not finishing until after 5 p.m.
The American Pickers crew were originally supposed to come to Porterville in March, 2020, but that's when the COVID pandemic first hit, so the trip was delayed until last summer.
“They were really cool,” said Dan about the crew and the Wolfes, as Metheney and her brother added they bought them lunch. “I liked them. They were nice. It was cool.”
“It was an exciting day,” Metheney added.
And Metheney and her brother said they were satisfied with what the Wolfes paid for what they purchased.
“I was happy with what we got, with the money we got,” Dan said.