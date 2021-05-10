American Legion Riders Post 20 holds Cannonball event
- BY ESTHER AVILA eavila@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Newsom expands emergency; allocates $200 million for repairs, including Friant-Kern
- Woman accused of strong armed robbery arrested
- Young Eagles soar at Porterville Airport event
- American Legion Riders Post 20 holds Cannonball event
- Local sports roundup: Big wins for PHS boys hoops, MHS softball
- Hoglanders scores 2, Canucks beat slumping Jets 3-1
- Lillard, Blazers score 50 in first, blast Rockets 140-129
- Weaver has best start in month, D-backs beat Marlins 5-2
Most Popular
Articles
- Meneses becomes a Cougar: Porterville's Joshua Meneses signs to Azusa Pacific
- Summer Under The Stars: Drive-in movies to continue
- Father of baby taken to hospital also arrested
- Porterville woman arrested after taking baby to hospital
- A new chapter: Monache’s Kouyoumtjian to wrestle at Augsburg
- Former City of Lindsay leader John Beene who led city through difficult times dies
- Effort continues to hold Cars and Coffee
- Woman wins more than $35,000 at Eagle Mountain Casino
- COVID-19 update: Number of active cases remains unchanged
- Woman accused of strong armed robbery arrested
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 3
-
Nov 15
-
Dec 5
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 2