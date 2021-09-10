Local American Legion Riders participated with other American Legion riders from through Central and Northern California to hold a Pony Express with their motorcycles to help victims of the Dixie Fire. A donation of $11,535.13 was presented as a result of the ride.
On August 17 Porterville American Legion Post 20 Commander Mike Smith contacted American Legion Riders Area 3 Vice President Ralph Wenzinger regarding making a Pony Express Ride to Quincy, Calif. for the Dixie Fire Relief. A call as then put out by Wenzinger to to other American Legion Riders to see if they could make donations. This was a short turnaround as the funds were to be delivered on August 23. Several chapters were able to answer on such short notice
On August 23 at 6 a.m. ALR Department of California Sergeant-at-Arms, Cory Wattenbarger of Post 221/Chapter 221 and Smith left Porterville to deliver the donation. Mike Phillips, Post 20/Chapter 20 President joined in Tulare.
Stops were made in Traver, Fresno, Livingston and Stockton to meet with chapters who were able to donate or join the Pony Express. Larry Nydahl from Turlock Chapter 88 rode from Livingston to Stockton.
Wattenberger, Smith and Phillips arrived in Quincy at about 1:30 pm.. and they were greeted by Plumas County Veteran Service Officer Bill Cook. The donation of $11,535.13 was presented to Cook. Donations came from Area 3 Posts, Chapters, Auxiliary, Sons of American Legion, Porterville citizens, Elks Lodge 1342 and Area 2, District 13.
After meeting with Cook and several volunteers who are helping with the Dixie Fire Relief, Wattenberger, Smith and Phillips left Quincy and arrived in Placerville at about 7:30 p.m.
On August 24, Wattenberger, Smith and Phillips left Placerville and returned home.
Each rider logged the following number of miles on their motorcycles; Wattenbarger 1,064 miles; Smith 845 miles; and Phillips 783 miles.
The following were donors: Post 20, Chapter 20 Auxiliary Unit 20, Post 26, Chapter 26, Auxillary Unit 26, Post 711 T.A.L. Family, Chapter 476 Shirley and James Pavlicer, George and Connie Cope, Chapter 684, Post 221, Chapter 221, Chapter 83, Chapter 88, Sons of American Legion Detachment 88, District 13 in Area 2, Exalted Ruler of Porterville Elks Lodge No. 1342, Mike Harvey and Rhonda Harvey and anonymous donors.