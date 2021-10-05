The American Heritage Girls include the statement, “Serve in my community” in their oath. Porterville’s Troop 2020 is doing just that, by constructing Porterville Little Libraries, PLLs. PLLs will then serve the community — and serve as eternal memorials to our fallen firefighters, Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Porterville Firefighter Patrick Jones, who were killed in the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library.
Led by Kristy Noble, who happens to be a leader of the Porterville Little Library Initiative,and guided by Richard Eckhoff, who also is providing 100 identical brass plaques to PLL, this team of girls aged 9- 3 have built and painted two Porterville Little Libraries. A third AHG PLL is in the works.
These first two American Heritage Girls, AHG, PLLs are for sale now for $100 each. By Friday, October 8, they may be viewed on the Porterville Little Library Instagram account. They will be displayed at the PLL Book Bank by Thursday, October 7. Call (559) 779-4821 for an appointment to view these sturdy PLLs in person, even today.
The 100 Porterville Little Libraries Initiative was created in response to Porterville’s devastating fire that destroyed its city library on February 18, 2020. All the firefighters who fought that fire are heroic.
Two of them died that terrible afternoon: Raymond and Patrick. The 100 PLL Initiative’s mission is to create a memorial to these firefighters in the form of 100 “little libraries” in and around Porterville by February 18, 2022. To each PLL will be affixed one of one hundred identical brass plaques in memory of Raymond and Patrick designed by Eckhoff.
“Little libraries” are doll-house sized boxes positioned within the boundaries of residents’ properties, but accessible to patrons from beyond that perimeter — like a mailbox. They're filled with excellent books for exchange with yours. Just place one of your favorite books in, and take a new favorite one out, honor system style.
These American Heritage Girls PLLs come with some perks. Each AHG PLL is custom painted by the youngest girls of the troop. All the girls earn patches to decorate their uniforms as rewards for their work, and this work includes the installation of the PLL, as well. Furthermore, purchasers and curators of these AHG PLLs will be honored with a “Grand Opening” accompanied by the troop — in Class A uniforms. This prestigious ceremony will also include the PLL Ribbon Cutting.
The PLL now has a “Book Bank” from where its curators may “withdraw” and “deposit” excellent books. Its unveiling is Saturday, October 9 from 9 to noon at 195 North Hockett. This event is also open to all who wish to learn more about how to establish their own PLL. Take the first steps toward ensuring the PLL accomplishes its mission. For information email info@scidip.net or call one of the PLL leaders.
Your investment in these American Heritage Girls PLLs will be directed back into troop 2020’s PLL project. Benefactors will enable these girls to build their next round of PLLs. They do intend to build more. The seed money for these initial AHG PLLs is from Kristy Noble’s family. Eckhoff, of Sierra Trophies, designed the units and pre-cut the wood. Lowe’s donated five power-drivers that made the job much easier (and more fun)! (These tools are available to other PLL builders).
American Heritage Girls is a Christian-based organization started in 1995 by Patti Garibay of West Chester, Ohio. It's intended to provide girls, from age five to 18, the opportunity to enjoy all the Girl Scouts enjoy, but while still being able to align with Christian beliefs.
If you miss out on this sale, ensure your contact information is with the PLL. They will let you know when the next sale will be. The PLL also can provide plans and guidance, if you wish to build your own PLL. Additionally, you may commission a custom-made metal PLL from Dennis Pike at (559) 920-4541. Also, watch for “Showpiece” PLLs to be auctioned. Finally, you may purchase pre-made PLLs from the Little Free Library Organization, goplastics.com, or from Walmart.
Kristy Noble and her American Heritage Girls welcome the Girl Scouts and the Scouts (formerly the Boy Scouts) to join them in this honorable project. They want all Scouts to knowthey share the same commitment to community. Together they all can honor Firegighter Ray Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones by also “taking the Porterville Little Library Initiative.” The tribute that PLL advocates are creating will be all that much more powerful.
Take the steps to establishing your neighborhood’s PLL today. E-mail the PLL at info@ocsnet.net (no hyphen in case auto-hyphen puts one in). Call or text any of PLL leaders: Tim Baker (559) 779-4821, Gina Calo Ecobiza (559) 483–1189, Cindy Kelly (559) 361–7494 or Kristy Noble (949) 291–7146. Provide your e-mail or mailing address to the PLL, and they will ensure you receive their bulletins.
All 18 of the current PLLs are viewable via Google Maps. Access this by searching for https://tinyurl.com/PTV-PLLs.Or scan the accompanying QR code. The PLL Initiative invites you to visit each one, and to “Take the PLL Initiative” with them.
The analog map is also still available upon request.