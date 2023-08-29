Thousands attended the 2023 Bull Bash at the Springville Rodeo Grounds on Saturday and for many families it's become a yearly tradition.
It was a beautiful evening and not too hot, thankfully. People lined up early at the various booths
for snacks, beer, and drinks before the festivities began. The Springville Rodeo Association volunteers did a great job setting up the area, running a tight rodeo and providing a welcoming and wholesome atmosphere.
First off was mutton busting, with some brave little kids trying their luck riding sheep. A little 3-year-old local from Porterville, who hung on tenaciously, got 85 points, and won the competition. His name was Braxton Forrester, and the crowd cheered enthusiastically.But they paid great attention to all the young competitors and supported their courage and stubbornness.
After the mutton busting came the parading of the Springville Sierra Rodeo flag by Springville Rodeo Queen Ashtyn Perry, the California flag by Elien Baeza, and the American Flag by Alex Shew Rogers, and when the American flag was taken around the arena by Shew Rogers you could have heard a pin drop in the respectful silence, after the singing of the National Anthem by Joseph Merritt and his sister in law Susie Merritt, as people stood with hands over hearts and hats off.
The announcer of the event commented "What a wonderful rendition of the National Anthem."
Cowboys from Springville, Fresno, Atascadero, and Bakersfield competed, as well as a Navy veteran from Oklahoma, and even as far away as Brazil in the bronc and bull riding.
The bronco riding was fantastic and bull riding spectacular. All the men and women during the evening's competitions are true athletes and are to be commended for courageous and spectacular and skillful riding.
A group of college students from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo were at the Bull Bash with friends. They were enjoying the atmosphere and spectacle of the small town rodeo, and one of them, Andrew Angulo, said, "As an out-of-towner. "This is both a tight-knit community, and an electric crowd."
Lottie Coughlin, 4, from Exeter, with her mother Spencer Rose in the ring, exhibited her amazing young lasso skills with her trained pony, who lay down, rolled over, and easily allowed her to mount and ride in the arena. Her mother accompanied her.
Women from the local communities of Springville, Terra Bella and Tule River Reservation to name a few, also exhibited their incredible riding skills in barrel racing, Champion Mary Hunsacker of Springville and Shelley Chico were notable as well as everyone else.
Spencer Rose gave an amazing performance with multiple lassos. She even stood on the back of a horse, performed with burning lassos, and much more. Quite impressive and incredible rope work. Again amazing skill and dexterity.
And both the bronc and bull riders showed skill and dexterity, first by being able to stay on the backs of bucking beasts for so long, as well as being able to get off and tell the tale afterwards.
The bullfighters in the ring also did a great job giving the performers a break, entertaining the kids and the crowd alike with just fun.
Families had a great time, kids ran around and played the whole evening in the stands, people had lots of beer, and snacks, and after the Bull Bash, teenagers, young adults and families could enjoy listening or dancing to the Josh Day band, and In Kahootz after 9 p.m.
Springville Sierra Rodeo volunteer Diane Shew said "This is one of the biggest Saturday nights we've had in a long time. It's family fun and the latest American entertainment. Rodeo brings out what's right with America.
“We even had riders from Brazil, and Oklahoma, and up and down California. And it's a chance for our local people to show off their talent."
Two women from the local group Crack O' Dawn Dancers, Gloria Milinich and Cindy Kelly attended the Bull Bash. It was the first time for Kelly, and she said, "This was a lot of fun and I enjoyed seeing the cute little kids on the sheep during mutton musting. And I loved watching the wonderful horsewomen during the barrel racing and the very brave fellows riding the bucking broncs and bulls.
“Also watching the young people maneuver their motorcycles around the barrels was pretty exciting. Altogether, a fun way to spend a lovely evening with friends."
Results From Saturday's Bull Bash:
Ranch Broncs: First – Tristaon Taylor; second Laramie Collins. Calf riding: First – Rider Mathews. Breakaway Roping: First – Mary Hunsaker; second – Vail Collins; third – Jordan Church, Kylie Carter.
Barrel Racing: First – Stella Lawhorn; second – Ema Unruh; third – Ava Christie; fourth – Dalys Eaton. Bull Riding: First – Michael Hough; second – Kendal Archie. Mutton Busting: First - Braxton Forrester. Junior Bulls: First – Manuel Vasquez.