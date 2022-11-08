It was another first place performance for the Burton Middle School Bulldog Marching Band to cap off an amazing marching season. The band traveled to the Pismo Beach Band Review on Saturday. The band once again brought home another first place finish.
Not only did the band finish in first place, all of the Burton Auxiliary units finished in first place as well: the Identification Unit, Flags, Majorette team, and solo Majorette Valerie Gomez and placed first.
All of Burton's awards were: 1st Place Band; 1st Place Identification Unit; 1st Place Flags; 1st Place Majorette Team; 1st Place Solo Majorette Valerie Gomez; 1st Place Marching; 2nd Place General Effect; 2nd Place Music; 2nd Place Drum Major Yara Touma; 3rd Place Drum Line
The band finished the marching season with 24 trophies in four different competitions, including winning four sweepstakes awards.
The band won three awards at the prestigious Santa Cruz Beach Band Review that featured 60 of the state's top bands: four awards at the Big Fresno Fair event; seven awards at Fowler; and 10 awards at Pismo Beach.
Burton band director Jack Amaral said the band is excited to finally perform for its hometown at the Veterans Day Parade on Friday, November 11. The band is No. 82 in the parade.
The band will also perform at the Buck Shaffer Band-A-Rama at Rankin Stadium after the parade. The Band-A-Rama starts at 2 p.m.
“I am very proud of the hard work the students have put in this year,” Amaral said. “From afterschool practices to early mornings on the weekends they have never complained. A big thank you goes out to the parents that helped at all the events as well as the rest of the parents that donated items and made sure students arrived on time to all the different events.”
Majorette Julianna Lopez said her favorite part of the marching season was building strong friendships with the auxiliary team.
“The highlight was winning 1st place Auxiliary Team in Santa Cruz and being crowned one of the top auxiliary teams in California,” she said. “I was also really happy to be a full time majorette this year.”
Drum major Yara Touma won three first place and a second place award during the marching season.
“This year was a lot different than last year,” she said. “Last year I played alto saxophone in the band. This year I was leading the band. My fellow band members were supportive the entire way throughout the season. I learned that a drum major isn't a drum major without a band.”
Parade drum major Faith Baddu said the favorite moment was at the Fowler Band Review when Burton won the Grand Sweepstakes award and sweepstakes in music.
“I'm both excited and nervous to lead the band down Main Street Porterville,” Baddu said. This will be my first Veterans Day leading the band.”