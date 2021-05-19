A familiar face will be taking over the Porterville College women's basketball program.
Alia Alvarez has been named as PC's new women's basketball coach. Alvarez spent the 2020-2021 season as assistant coach for both the men’s and women’s teams at PC.
She will hit the ground running as the new women's basketball coach when the team resumes in-person practice this summer.
PC Athletic Director Joe Cascio said the school has found the right person and is excited that person came right from the PC campus. “We are very fortunate to hire someone with Alia’s background. She’s from the Valley, played here at PC. That familiarity with PC is going to be a great asset for her as she rebuilds our women's basketball program.”
After PC, Alvarez played at Hawaii-Hilo. She returned to the Valley and earned her master's at Fresno State. She's been teaching in PC's kinesiology division and helping with the men's and women's basketball programs for the past two years.
Alvarez, is an award winning athlete herself, as she played for PC from 2012-2014 where she was an all-Central Valley Conference selection and PC Outstanding Performance of the Year award winner in the 2013-2014 season. She then moved on to play at Hawaii, Hilo where she was recognized as Female Scholar Athlete of the Year in the 2015-2016 season.
Alvarez completed her master’s in Kinesiology at Fresno State in 2019. She has been an assistant coach for the PC men’s basketball team since 2019.
Her familiarity with the Porterville community and the operation of the men’s and women’s teams at PC makes Alvarez the perfect fit for the program, the school stated.
“I am very excited for this new position,” Alvarez said. “I always knew I wanted to start my coaching career at Porterville College and it’s amazing to finally see my dreams come true.
“My immediate plans are to create a new team culture and gain more community support. I will recruit high character, local players that strive for excellence on the court and in the classroom. My goal for the girls is to take pride in where they come from and be excited to play for Porterville College.”
PC President Dr. Claudia Habib said, “I am excited to have Coach Alvarez on board to lead our women’s basketball team. This has been a tough year, especially for our student-athletes.
I know the players, and everyone at PC, look forward to being back participating in competitions next fall. I look forward to cheering our PC Pirates from the stands.”