It will be a day to remember loved ones who have died at Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana’s 18th annual Dia de los Muertos celebration to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 2 at the CHMA Community Center — and there's still room for obtaining an altar for the “Faithfully Departed.”
All Soul’s Day — or Dia de los Muertos — is a day of prayer and remembrance observed by Roman Catholics and other Christian denominations for those who have passed and includes visits to cemeteries, the decking of graves, special pastries and food, and constructing and decorating altars.
“It’s a good way to help people to grieve and remember a loved one,” said Theresa De La Rosa, President of CHMA “We have the belief that one way of not forgetting our loved ones is by setting up altars every year for them.”
And once people do it, the grieving gets easier, she said.
The altars are decorated with candles, twinkling lights, flowers and items the deceased person is remembered for and loved.
Elements of water, salt, flowers and candles are usually included, said Eden Santos, member at large of CHMA.
“The scents of the flowers guides the departed back. The altar does not have to be structure. We try to rescue prehistoric elements. That makes our altars unique,” she said. “There’s no rules. Follow your heart. Follow your senses.”
Unlike past years, this year, only one altar will be talked about at the event.
CHMA Vice President Roberto De La Rosa will speak and explain Cesar Chavez’ altar.
The other altars will simply have the stories in writing at each altar this year, said Theresa De La Rosa.
“People can view the altars before eating but this will save time,” she said about not having numerous speakers. “We’ll likely be showing a video too.”
There's no cost for displaying an altar but room is limited and it's based on first come, first served. Currently there's space for five more altars.
The evening includes visiting the altars, a talk by Roberto De La Rosa on Cesar Chavez’ altar, a free dinner, a folkloric performance of three dances, including “La Bruja” — a dance with candles – by The Orgullo Mexicano dancers, an appearance by Lety – “La Catrina de Visalia” and a blessing of the altars.
In addition, a $50 prize will be awarded to the best costumed Catrin and Catrina.
The men usually dress in a black tuxedo, the women, dresses, and faces are painted as skeletons.
“It’s important. Comision Honorifica, in conjunction with OLA Raza has been keen in keeping the traditions alive for Dia de Los Muertos,” Theresa De La Rosa said. “It’s been almost 20 years ago when three or four people displayed altars at the warehouse. Since then, we’ve done it every year. Two by OLA Raza and now 18 by Comision Honorifica.”
The celebration is limited to the first 100 guests as room is limited in the community center.
The meal, also limited to the first 100, will be served at approximately 6:30 to 6:45 p.m. and includes tamales, “Pan de Muerto”, champurrado, a chocolate-based, warm and thick Mexican beverage, and water. There's no cost for the dinner.
The altars will remain up through Friday, November 4 and available to the public to view and visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., November 2 to 4 at the CHMA Community Center located at 466 E. Putnam Ave. For more information to set up an altar, call 559-784-1214.