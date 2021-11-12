On a remarkably sunny and beautiful fall morning, Alta Vista Elementary School held its 40th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, welcoming the community and introducing presenters.
A small group of fifth graders read short essays about heroes in their respective lives. Maria Chavez, Julissa Contreras, Mauricio Alcantar and Sophie Ishoda shared the amazing qualities of the people they look up to in life.
Eighth graders read unforgettable quotes of our forefathers, past presidents, and historically significant people. With eloquence and grace Guadalupe Mendez, Daphne Harris, Jedidiah Garay, Josaleen Garay, Rogelio Nunez, Joseph Macias, Adilene Ramos, Jose Lagunes, Jocelyn Martinez, Gabriella Williams, Giovanni Martinez, Monserrath Ramos, and Saul Ayala brought to life the words of great leaders.
Under the supervision of SSG Tristan Soliman, TAC NCO, Porterville Military Academy performed the flag ceremony with all the precision and class seen in skilled members of our armed services. Estaban Gutierrez, Brady Unruh, Maya Hernandez, and Ronnie Cadwell exemplified the PUSD pathway in the most honorable and deserving way.
Alta Vista Associated Student Body President Hannah Jones led the school and community in the flag salute. Alta Vista teacher Recendez honored our veterans with a rocking rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” on his electric guitar. And the school's amazingly talented second grade classes performed the “Grand Ole Flag” with gusto.
The ceremony concluded with Colonel Jonathan Cartwright’s poem called “Tomb of the Unknowns,” which was read carefully and preciously by Oliver Rodriguez.
Thank you to Colonel Jonathan Cartwright for penning such impacting words of remembrance for our fallen soldiers, and thank you to all of Alta Vista parents, community members, and staff for supporting our Annual Veterans Ceremony,” Alta Vista School stated. “Alta Vista takes pride in our armed forces! From all of us to our veterans: We are grateful and thankful for your service to our country!”