On Saturday, the Alta Mira Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, presented two students with Essay Awards for their winning essays in the Patriot American History Essay Contest for grades 9-12.
Students were required to research a Patriot of their choosing who supported the American Revolution. They were to discuss the service the Patriot gave to end British rule and to establish our nation. A bibliography was also required.
Monache sophomore Libby Sanders and Mission Oak sophomore Rilea Deatherage were the winners. Both girls read their excellent essays, after which they were presented with a certificate with an American History medal for Chapter Winners and monetary awards.
Sanders also received an Excellence in American History medal and a certificate for her District V Winner Award with a monetary award. Sanders' essay was forwarded to California State competition.
After the awards, refreshments were served during a social time.