Every year the Wreaths Across America program seeks donations to purchase wreaths to be placed at burial sites at National Cemeteries throughout the country to honor veterans.
Local Alta Mira Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution members have donated wreaths to be placed at Bakersfield National Cemetery during the last two years. Deborah Rainey and her twin daughters Shyanne and Samantha have joined other volunteers each year to place wreaths at each grave site.
It's the goal to have enough wreaths donated that each grave marker receives a wreath. The wreaths are placed with reverence to honor each veteran interned.
The wreaths arrived in time for the ceremony in honor of these veterans on December 17. If anyone is interested in making a donation or laying wreaths in 2023, contact an Alta Mira Chapter member for more information.
Those who have loved ones who are veterans interned at another National Cemetery can request a wreath to be sent to that site. Otherwise wreaths are placed at Bakersfield.