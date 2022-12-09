It was a colorful-night to remember as Porterville's cherished tradition returned, pleasing thousands upon thousands of adults and children who gathered Thursday night on Main Street as Porterville's Annual Children's Christmas Parade returned after three years to its night-time position.
With a theme of "Here We Come A-Caroling," school bands, floats, marching units, dance and baton groups, decorated vehicles and several "Grinches" wore festive, colorful lights for the extremely well attended night event.
But no one had more lights than Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus who once again returned from the North Pole in style — in a pickup truck decked out in thousands of tiny, colorful, twinkling lights.
"It was packed. It was hard to find parking. I think it was very good," said board member Stephanie Torres of the Porterville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. "I think people loved the parade. I'm very excited that it's here. I think it's wonderful."
Torres offered descriptions of each entry which came down the parade route, starting with the emergency vehicles which came down the street with their lights and sirens blaring to signal the parade was starting
Emergency vehicles, the Color Guard, a Christmas banner and the Monache Marauder Band preceded the vehicle which carried Porterville Mayor Martha A. Flores as children of City Staff walked alongside it.
"All I want for Christmas is you" could be heard again and again as bands, dance groups, children and baton-twirling groups played the song. Other songs also played, including "Run, Run Rudolph" and "La Chona" — which had many along the parade route dancing and singing to the music. The Strathmore High School Spartan Band and Color Guard performed "Feliz Navidad" — which also had many in the crowd singing along. Summit Charter Academy Mathew student leadership and staff decorated their float with a Mexican posada theme to represent the multicultural perspective at their dual-immersion school.
There were also several first-time participants, including On Point Graphics, Chevron Extra Mile from the Henderson Avenue Chevron, Porterville Gleaners, si Se Puede Car Club, Kaweah Manor and Tulare County Off Road — which included decorated jeeps. Hula Towing participated in the parade for the first time in their 44 years of being in business, Torres said as they drove by, And J&R Meat Market partnered with Central California Family Crisis Center for their first parade float.
Others — such as Dance Horizons — have been participating for more than 40 years in the Porterville Christmas Parade, Torres said. And the Woodville Warrior Marching Band returned to the parade after 5 years away.
Several entries sang as they went by, including St. Anne's School, whose students, Torres said, wanted to remind people about the joy of the season — Jesus.
But it really didn't matter if it was a first-time or a long-time participant, the crowd appeared to love them all — evident by their smiles and waves as the bands, floats, carolers and array of animal mascots walked or drove past them
"I think it was amazing," said Torres. "I loved it. I wish it wasn't so cold but it was great."