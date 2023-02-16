On Tuesday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Detectives served a warrant at a home in the 9600 Block of Road 236 in Terra Bella related to an armed robbery on February 4 at the C&F Market in Terra Bella.
During the warrant, a 17-year-old boy was arrested for the robbery. He was found in possession of a loaded, unregistered pistol, cocaine packaged for sale and gang paraphernalia.
About one pound of cocaine and about 1,000 counterfeit prescription “M-30” pills, believed to contain Fentanyl, were in a common area of the home. The boy’s mother, 47-year-old Maria Alfaro-Correa, his adult brother, 22-year-old Jesus Correa and the mother’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Ulises Avila-Abrego were all arrested for Child Endangerment and Maintaining a Home for Narcotics Sales. A 12-year-old girl who also lived there was placed into protective custody by Child Welfare Services.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact Detective Corey Sailer or Sergeant Daniel Balderas with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559)725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.