Editor's Note: This is the first in a series of articles on all those who will be inducted into the Monache Athletic Hall of Fame over the next weeks leading up to the induction ceremony on February 26.
One of the greatest wrestlers of all-time for the Marauders, Curtis Alkire has now found his way into the Monache Athletic Hall of Fame.
Alkire will be inducted into the hall of fame during the induction ceremony on February 26.
Alkire was raised in Porterville by his parents John and Denise Alkire. At the age of 5, Alkire was exposed to wrestling, T-Ball, tennis and flag football. He attended St. Anne’s Elementary and Bartlett Junior High School. During Alkire’s elementary years, he competed 4 years at the California State Freestyle Championships and placed each year and won the State Title in 1987.
Alkire started at MHS in 1988. He earned 11 varsity letters as a 3 sport athlete in wrestling, tennis and cross country. While at MHS, Alkire was named “Top Male Scholar Athlete / Double M Award” winner his senior year. Alkire was also named KTIP’s “Athlete of the Week” 7 times. One of Alkire’s many accomplishments was holding three all-time physical fitness records at MHS; records that still stand to this day. Alkire currently continues his quest for physical fitness on a daily basis but with one addition; his son Cael.
During his tenure at MHS, Curtis was voted Senior Class President and was recognized numerous times as a leader in all three sports as Captain and won multiple MVPs. However one of the highlights of Alkire’s career was traveling to Germany on the USA Exchange Team in 1990. On that trip Alkire learned a great deal about international travel, international competition and most of all, learning about the culture of Germany.
In wrestling at Monache, Alkire was East Yosemite League champion all four years, a three-time division champion, two-time Valley champion, three-time Valley qualifier and two-time state medalist. He was also a member of the 1988 national Greco-Roman wrestling team.
At MHS and throughout Alkire’s life he was blessed with great coaching combined with a strong work ethic that provided a solid foundation for him to consistently compete at a high level at four years varsity in three sports. Alkire’s saying has still remained to this day, “you are only as good as the people you surround yourself with and I have truly been blessed my whole life.”
Alkire received a full ride scholarship to Cal State Fullerton and later graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Upon returning to Porterville, Alkire assisted Coach Jim Short and Coach Donnie Townsend at MHS in the wrestling room. Alkire also coached 2 State Championship Flag Football Teams in 2014–2015.
Alkire lives in Porterville and currently owns and operates Curtis Alkire Insurance Services. He's currently married to Adela Alkire. He has 3 beautiful children Taylor, Cylee and Cael and still enjoys coaching and personally lifting with his son Cael.
Along with Alkire the other 2022 inductees are: Jennifer Baker Alvarez, 1986, cross country track; Stephanie Raymond, 1990, swimming; Heather Brown Sandoval, 1991, basketball, volleyball, track; Jennifer Stephen Brown, 1992, volleyball, swimming; Coach Hal Hevener, 1969-2001, water polo, basketball, swimming.
In addition the 1997 Valley Championship Monache girls basketball team and their coach, Tom Fiormonti, will be inducted.