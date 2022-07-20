At the Springville Farmers Market on Saturday there were several vendors selling their vegetables, jams, jellies, eggs, baked goods, as well as meat.
Another vendor was selling all kinds of plants, and one vendor was selling fresh vegetables, pies, muffins, eggs, and dog biscuits that are popular.
Melinda and George Snyder just moved to Springville about a year ago, and love it, they said. "It is a really lovely and kind community," said Melinda. "Come up and get involved." She commented on can get involved if they want to, but there's no pressure, and they love it.
The new owner of J & R Meats, Shelley Cumming, together with her family, had giant coolers filled with steaks, tri-tip, bacon and sausages, and ground beef for sale, as well as their ever popular J&R Seasoning which is a dry rub for meat.
Cumming was born and raised in Porterville and Springville, and went to Springville Elementary and Porterville High.
"I enjoy giving back to the community," she said.
It was their first time selling the meat at the Farmer's Market and people were eager to buy steaks and other cuts of meat. "We are having a great time meeting everyone," said Eleanor Cumming, Shelley's daughter.
Betty Harding has been making jams and jellies in Springville for years. She was also selling baked goods like delicious lemon cake, and fresh eggs.
Andrew DeLange stopped by the market and said hello and picked up something for breakfast for his wife.
"There are always things going on around town," he said. "It's alive and happening here in Springville."
Ralph Edwards and his wife were selling beautiful home grown potatoes, onions, carrots, beets, lettuces, and various herbs from Edwards Orchards and said they were looking forward to the new library in Springville.
There will also be a big parking lot sale at the Station in Springville this weekend. The sale presented by The Station and Tule River Estate Services will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 22 and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23. There will be furniture, antiques, household goods, collectibles, décor a motorcycle and a vintage truck.
The Springville Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. until about 1 p.m., or until everything is sold. Vendors set up their tables on the sidewalk in front of the old hardware store, Smith's Realty, and a local photography and jewelry store in town.
The Farmers Market is every Saturday, on Highway 190, in Springville.