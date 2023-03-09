Alder Morales has had a solid four-year career for the Granite Hills boys soccer team. Along with his teammates, Morales and the Grizzlies finished the 2023 season with a 16-7-4 overall record, 4-2-2 in league and a No. 2 seed in the Valley Division IV playoffs.
“It feels really great to be here now with my team and coaches,” Morales said. “We did really good this year and every time we were looking at a hard match we had a lot of help and cooperation.
“It was almost easy because I love working with coach (Pedro) Gonzalez and all my teammates. When we're down in a game it is always 'How can we do better' or 'What are we doing wrong'; it always felt like we were making progress."
Speaking further about his team and any challenges he faced, Morales said, “Honestly, some really tough games were against us with some amazing opponents. But we left everything we had on the field. It really got me to where I am now with my play and making all league it's amazing.”
Morales finished the season, setting the single season record for goals in varsity soccer and was selected to the all-East Sequoia League first team this year.
“I worked my hardest and along with my friends and team,” Morales said. “We've really made some amazingly hard practices to get better and better. We're always honing the plays as much as we can and it's hard work.”
Morales had an amazing season this year with 38 goals just in this year alone along with also being awarded player of the game seven times this season. Morales broke the single season record set by Danny Ruiz twice when he scored 36 goals in leading the Grizzlies to the 2022 Valley title and also in 2020. Morales also played on the 2022 Valley title team.
When asked about his future thoughts and plans Morales was considering a few options. “I'm still rather undecided on where I'll go, but I'm leaning to the College of the Sequoias possibly,” he said. “I have a bunch of old teammates over there that I've kept up with and I've heard some great things about their program at COS.
“It's some of my teammates from last year who won the Valley title. As for what I'm thinking about studying, probably Kinesiology as I'm really interested in that anatomical work. But there's a lot that could change, I'm just looking forward to studying something that I really have interest and passion for.”
Granite athletic directorBud Luther had a lot of praise for Morales. “Alder is a great kid and an astounding athlete. He's passed multiple previous alumni and he's now our career leader, really setting the high bar. Every coach he's had has told me about his hard work and it's been easy to see.
“Alder has such a strong commitment for his team that, with coach Gonzalez, they were always seeing him try and keep his teammates heads up during the game. He's a wonderful young guy and he has the determination and talent to take him to some high places, wherever and whatever he decides to do.”