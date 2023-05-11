Burton School District Theatre students drew quite a crowd this past weekend as they awed the audience with a dancing, singing, acting, and lighting production.
More than 1,000 community members went to see the production of Aladdin Jr., a Musical Theater International play, that showcased the talents of a cast of 47 students from across Burton School District from grades 5 through 11. More than 60 students auditioned for this favorite Disney classic and the cast began working hard during rehearsals in February.
The production highlighted the talents of students including 5th grader Katelyn Lewis from Summit Charter Lombardi. “Being a part of the cast was one of the best experiences of my life, and I'll never forget it," shared Lewis who was cast as the Genie. "I worked really hard and used a lot of energy to play Genie, but I wanted to give the audience the best show possible.
“I also wanted to make my family, and the directors proud. They believed in me and in all of us so much.”
The stage showcased an ambience of flashing colors streaming through the audience and colored haze from fog machines that helped bring to life the magic of the story. It made high energy musical numbers such as “Friend Like Me” and “Prince Ali” unforgettable.
The audience included a “Kidzone” seating section in the front for younger children so they could experience the play close-up and personal.
"I loved seeing the audience get into it and watching all the kids in the audience sing along and see their glowing smiles," said Bailey Mancebo, a 7th grader from Summit Charter Intermediate Academy who played Rajah, one of Jasmine’s Attendants, the fortune teller, and also dazzled the audience with her talent of dancing on point during A Whole New World.
"We worked so hard and seeing how happy it made people made us feel so happy and proud. I am proud to say I was part of Burton School Districts Aladdin Jr.”
The play included fun-loving characters who were not part of the original Disney movie such as Jasmine’s lovely attendants and Aladdin’s loyal and goofy best friends. Aladdin’s friends added a comedic twist to the story in which the audience fell in love with their characters as they provided several moments for laughter.
One of the characters included Babkak, played by Addison Cook, a 7th grader from Burton Middle School. “I felt super comfortable playing my character and really fed off of the audience,” Cook said. “It made me feel more confident to be entertaining and to have that comedic relief on the audience.”
“This was the most entertaining theater performance I’ve ever seen,” stated Elizabeth Rodriguez, who came to support Kamryn Hunt, an ensemble member who's a 5th grader at Burton Elementary.
“I watched the performance all three nights and every night the performers gave it their all,” stated Kamryn’s mother, Sydney Owens.
Another parent, Jennifer Lewis, shared, "Burton School District put on an exceptional show. The acting, singing, choreography, costumes and set were first rate. I'm so thankful my child had the opportunity to be involved in this wonderful experience — it made her year."
The production not only showcased the students' talents on stage, but also those who worked behind the scenes. Burton Middle School’s set design class, under the direction of Sydney Maertens, created the marketplace and palace backdrops including the cave of wonders that allowed Aladdin and Abu to walk through the mouth as the entrance to the lair of the forbidden treasure. Iago’s puppet, played by Audrey Anderson from Summit Charter Intermediate, was also created by the set design class. Choreography students, under Linda Lofgren, taught some of the choreography for the play during rehearsals along with partnering with a community choreographer, Cynthia Peralta, who helped to choreograph One Jump. Spotlights were also run by VAPA Mentor students from Burton Middle School as well as helping with sound.
Aladdin, played by Ezecue Leon, a Burton Middle School 8th grade student, reflected on the performance. “On and off stage it was a magical experience. Playing Aladdin, at first I didn't think I was the right person and was wondering why the directors chose me, but as we kept rehearsing it felt normal for me. The director’s really believed in me.”
Directors Jennifer Cannella and Daniella Lovato said they were thrilled to see the growth of all the students and couldn't be more proud of what they accomplished.
Students will perform on May 22 and 23 during the school day for fourth through sixth grade students. So they still have the chance to shine a few more times.
“The show was a phenomenal success,” said Nicole Phillips, parent of cast member Ameilia Turnbough. “The production and cast were simply amazing.”