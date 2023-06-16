Porterville Flag Day was back in full force, with state, county, and local dignitaries attending, as well as Porterville Police and Fire, sheriff departments and service organizations on Wednesday, June 14, Flag Day.
The Porterville Flag Day Committee hosted the event, with participation from the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, local businesses and organizations, the Tule River Tribe and many community members.
Robert Lassotovitch, American Legion Post 20 Commander officiated as host. The Veterans Homecoming Queen, Briar Rose Tillery, and her court, Kambria Rohrbach, Janessa Alba, Maria Ruiz and Mia Daugherty; Springville Rodeo Queen Ashytn Perry and attendant Ellan Baeza, Little Miss Cinco de Mayo Yanely Garcia and Cinco de Mayo court Diana Palomar and Daisy Huerta.
The giant flag which is 28 feet by 35 feet is replaced annually during the Flag Day ceremony. It's taken down, a new one is hoisted up the flagpole, and the old one is properly disposed of by American Legion members.
Before the official ceremony Nick Slater, a well known local musician, who recently signed a recod contract in Nashville, performed wonderful patriotic songs. Slater recently became a member of local American Legion Post 20. He's Marine veteran.
Slater thanked the crowd, and said, "the only reason I left Porterville was to go into the Marine Corps, and you have no idea how blessed I am to be here with you guys."
Various organizations, businesses, and city representatives recently joined forces to continue the planning for the premiere Flag Day event in Tulare County, and patriotism shone bright in Porterville Wednesday evening at the Grocery Outlet shopping center as people gathered to celebrate taking down the old flag while hoisting the new flag onto the pole.
Porterville Mayor Martha A. Flores, State Senator Melissa Hurtado's Field Representative Eric Coyne, State Assemblyman Devon Mathis new Field Representative Robert Perez, Tulare County Board of Supervisors Chair Dennis Townsend, Terry Dunn, Grocery Outlet Operations Manager, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, and Porterville Elks Lodge No. 1342 Mary McCaig all spoke during the flag commemoration ceremony.
Both Greg Meister and Raymond Beltran were attending from Porterville City Council, as well
Kristy Martin, Porterville Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.
The American Legion Post 20 honor guard then presented the colors, everyone said the Pledge of Allegiance, and a powerful rendition of the National Anthem was sung by Nathan Osborne to huge applause.
Flores then read a proclamation from the Flag Day Committee about the 42nd Flag Day, beginning a month-long celebration until July 14 called "Freedom Days" in Porterville and asked everyone to fly the American flag for a month or more.
Flores, Coyne, Perez and Townsend, all presented certificates of recognition to the Flag Day Committee Lassotovitch. The American Legion Post 20 Commander commented what a wonderful and moving ceremony it was.
When the old flag was pulled down, scores of people, including the Veterans Queen and her court, and the other young women all helped to take it down, fold it, so it could be retired officially.
Guest speaker Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux spoke about the symbolism of the flag, saying, "It's a symbol of American pride."
And he went on to say it's the largest flag he's seen since he was a small child. He said honoring the flag was not about politics, but about honoring the men and women who've defended our country and given their blood to defend our rights and freedoms. He also thanked the first responders; sheriff's officers, police officers and firefighters all assembled, as well as American Legion Post 20 and all veterans present for their service.
McCaig spoke at length about the history of the American Flag, why it's carried into battle, and flown during war. And the influence it has on the hearts and minds of people all over the world, that it stands as a promise of hope, freedom, dignity and the American way of life.
When the new flag was hoisted laboriously onto the flagpole, and everyone applauded, doves were released into the air as a fitting end to the ceremony, after which the old flag was disposed of by the American Legion, there was a gun salute by American Legion Post 20 members and Taps was played by the American Legion Post 20's Mike Smith.
Porterville Flag Day Committee members in the crowd include Cindy Levario from Porterville Area Coordinating Council and the Girl Scouts had refreshments and cupcakes for everyone.
Alida Verduzco Silva represented the City of Porterville. Yolanda Bocanegra of the Porterville Exchange Club gave out small flags to everyone.
Jonell Parnell Webb with Sunshine in Flight had white doves released at the end of the ceremony. Other sponsors included Darwin Lara, Porterville Grocery Outlet owner; Claudia Guthrie, SETCO Republican Women; and Leah Shiers, Porterville Emblem Club No. 82.