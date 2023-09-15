After a 20 year engagement Mary Felix and John Wood got married at Sierra Hills Retirement Community on Thursday.
Well over 100 guests were at the wedding, with lunch afterwards and the well known local band Jerry Hall and Trick Shot performed
Before the marriage ceremony Wood said he and Felix had a 20 year engagement, and thought they'd better do something about it. And they found Porterville and Sierra Hills to be the best place.
Katie Wood, John's daughter and her boyfriend Brandyn Wilkop were among those at the wedding.
Brian Lowe, the officiating minister and husband of Cathy Lowe, Director at Sierra Hills Retirement Community, read a passage from 1 Corinthians13 speaking about the virtues of loving, patience and kindness, and love isn't proud or self-seeking. The minister spoke individually to Felix and Wood, saying they should love each other through the greatest days of their lives. And they need to be true and loyal to each other and commit to their happiness.
The happy couple exchanged their vows and rings which are a symbol of continuing vows, and many in the audience were in tears, seeing the happy smiles and the beaming bride.
Before the wedding Wood said they lived in Las Vegas, but had traveled to Arizona and other western U.S. states to find an appropriate retirement community and are happy at Sierra Hills and Cathy Lowe has helped them tremendously.
After the ceremony the wedding party sat and there was a toast to them by everyone assembled during the specially arranged luncheon. Cathy announced it also happened to be the bride's birthday, so everyone also sang Happy Birthday to Mary Felix Wood. And Cathy lovingly joked, "I asked Mary how old she'd be and she said 22. So she met John when she was 2!"
After the toast the wedding couple cut the beautiful handmade cake and fed each other small bites and left the dining room after receiving congratulations from the assembled community members and guests.
The decorated cake was made from scratch and the kitchen staff prepared the special luncheon entrees and salads.
Jerry Hall and Trick Shot provided he afternoon's entertainment and it was a lovely, special day for the Wood, Felix and friends.