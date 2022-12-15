It was a night to remember for 41 Porterville Adult School students during their 2022 Career Technical Education pinning and certificate presentation on Wednesday.
The nursing and medical assistant students were escorted by Instructor Dr. Donna Ballard, N.A. in the processional at the Buck Shaffer Theater at the Porterville Memorial Auditorium to the splendor of Pomp and Circumstances and made their way to the stage while the audience stood in their honor, and remained standing for the flag salute and National Anthem.
Dr. Larriann Torrez, Director of Porterville Adult School introduced herself and welcomed the students, their parents, families and friends, and Porterville Unified School District dignitaries Lillian Durbin, President of PUSD Governing Board and Dr. Nate Nelson, PUSD Superintendent.
Torrez said, "It is truly an honor to be presiding over the Porterville Adult School, CTE ceremony this evening. I would also like to recognize the PUSD Administration members and Board members who could not be here this evening; they are very supportive of our Adult Education Program.”
Assisting Torrez on stage was Donna Ballard, Nurse Assistant Instructor and RN Program Director, Candelaria Santoyo, Medical Assistant Instructor, and Elisa Rico, CTE Navigator.
Torrez thanked and recognized all Adult Education classified and certificated teams, the auditorium staff, PAS and Porterville High custodial staff who helped make the ceremony a success.
She spoke about the many hours of study completed by students. 73.5 in theory and 116.5 in clinical studies. The medical assistant program requires 95 percent attendance and a 90 percent pass rate in 8 core subject areas in order to be eligible for a clinical externship.
All of the students were successful in completing the requirements to receive their pins for nursing assistants for their state boards.
Torrez thanked all the local doctors and clinical facilities that helped students complete their clinical hours, including Dr. Vamirri, Dr. Buttan of Family HealthCare Network. “We couldn't have done it without them."
Three students spoke during the evening, Anthony Segovia, N.A., Alexa Regalado-Rosales, M.A, and Elizabeth Reyes-Castrejon, M.A.
Castrejon spoke about how adult school programs are vital and how filled with joy she was to be there. She spoke about moving with her son and how she learned about the Adult School from relatives
and began the intense medical assistant program despite all the many challenges she, and her peers at the adult school faced.
She thanked Santoyo on behalf of everyone in the 2022 class.
“She is an incredible teacher and makes a difference in this world. Throughout these 19 weeks she has taught us with great patience and support to make learning as easy as possible and making us feel confident in our technical skills."
Castrejon spoke about the friendships and what they've gone through and suggested when life gets tough to take a minute and remember why they are doing what they are doing.
All of the speeches were marvelous as the medical students spoke about working hard, having pride and passion about what they are doing. Also their challenges and success.
Torrez then announced scholarships being given to students from the Pandya Family Foundation from Dr. Gaurang Pandya and his wife Ella. Torres presented a $500 scholarship to Gisselle Garcia, and another $500 scholarship to Castrejon.
She also thanked Janice Whitaker and Mickie Manning, Foundation Board members who helped establish the scholarship at the Adult School.
Another $250 scholarship from the California Council for Adult Education Porterville Chapter was presented to Evelyn Olivares-Arcos, by Pedro Uribe, President and Valerie Craig, Vice President.
"Congratulations to our scholarship recipients," said Torrez to great applause from the audience.
Then presentation of pins and certificates commenced with Dr. Torres, Dr. Nelson and Durbin congratulating and handing out the pins and certificates, with Ballard warmly congratulating and hugging students.
Refreshments were provided outdoors, while the M.A. and N.A students talked with family, friends and had photos taken with each other.
Anthony Segovia's grandmother Maryann Shepherd said she cried with joy through the whole ceremony. "This is the future," she said, "We are excited to see what Anthony will accomplish. All my six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, have made me proud."
David Segovia, Anthony's older brother, said, "It was a great ceremony."
Ana Magana, C.N.A, said, "I'd like to thank Porterville Adult School for giving me this opportunity. It wasn't easy, but we all made it."