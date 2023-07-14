Jon Zaino has been promoted to program manager for the Special Services’s AcCEL Program in the Porterville area.
Zaino will oversee 17 programs in Porterville, Lindsay, Strathmore, and Terra Bella that also include special day classes at elementary, middle, and high school sites, three Community Based Instruction Classrooms, and the L.B. Hill Learning Center.
Zaino has served as an AcCEL teacher and program specialist for the Tulare County Office of Education for 11 years. His classroom experience includes teaching for nine years in Tulare programs — first at Wilson Elementary School, followed by one year at Mission Oak High School.
Last year he was a program specialist, assisting the AcCEL program managers in Visalia and Porterville. Prior to joining TCOE, Zaino served for six years as a preschool special education teacher with the Kings County Office of Education.
Zaino, who holds a bachelor's in kinesiology and a master's in special education, also holds credentials in early childhood special education, special education moderate/severe disabilities, and an administrative services credential. While working in Tulare, he assisted in organizing the Special Olympics events for the past two years.
He was also a boys basketball coach at Mt. Whitney High School from 2008 until 2021, serving as head coach from 2014 from 2021.