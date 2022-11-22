Operation Christmas Child local organizers Diana Perry and Kathy Chavez said they were surprised this year with the fact they had so many Christmas shoebox deliveries from new churches in Porterville and many new community members.
Perry and Chavez were at Grand Avenue Methodist Church on Monday to gather together the shoeboxes for Samaritan's Purse Christmas deliveries.
The women and other church outreach members were busy all week long getting the Christmas box donations that are delivered all around the world before Christmas to children and families in need. Some of these children have never had a gift in their lives, remarked Jim Chavez and Ryan Ridenour.
"It's a blessing for these kids who receive these gifts and it's a blessing for us to give them," said Ridenour.
The truck load of boxes sent out on Monday was the second delivery of Samaritan's Purse Christmas boxes. The first load was picked up on Saturday, for a total of 1790 Christmas shoeboxes filled with gifts for children.
"We thank the community for their amazing support and generosity. We've been abundantly blessed all week," said Diana Perry.