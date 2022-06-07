Against a setting sun and a sky that shined gold and blue, matching their caps and gowns, 369 Monache High School graduating seniors walked towards their future Friday at the 52nd Commencement at Rankin Stadium to shouts and cheers, and air horns and bells as the Monache Marauder Band played “Pomp and Circumstance.”
After walking down both sides of the field’s track and standing in rows in the center of the field, they sat after the Presentation of Colors by the Porterville Military Academy Color Guard and the singing of the National Anthem by the Monache Chamber Choir and Choir Seniors.
Introductions followed, including those of Porterville Unified School District’s Board Clerk Juan Figueroa, Jr., Board Members Felipe Martinez and Tom Velasquez, Superintendent Nate Nelson, Assistant Superintendent Martha Stuemky, Former Superintendent John Snavely, and his lovely wife and former PUSD district administrator, Kay Snavely.
“Today we are in the presence of greatness. Before us today there are 369 reasons why tonight, and for weeks to come, there will be well deserved celebrations throughout all of Porterville,” said Eric Barba, principal at Monache High School. “The entire Porterville Community radiates with pride for we do not only celebrate a graduation, but we celebrate the fact that a world-wide pandemic could not keep these young men and women down. Their presence here today proclaims in one collective voice. ‘Look at us. We are relentless. Look at us. We are focused. Look at us We are the Graduating Class of 2022.’”
And with that last exclamation, the seniors, and the thousands of people in the stands, exploded in applause and cheers.
With a theme of “Maintaining Focus and Determination,” Barba talked to the parents in English and Spanish about their accomplishments, efforts and dedication to their children.
“You have every reason in the world to shine with absolute pride,” he said in both languages.
Barba ended by talking to the seniors.
“I am so proud of everything you have had to overcome to get to this day. You have shown true grit and tenacity over the last three very challenging years,” Barba said. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve you. You have personally made me very proud to be your principal. You will be missed. Good luck and thank you.”
Senior Class President Kyleen Mitchell then offered a welcome speech, calling the night’s celebration the last milestone before adulthood, and saying they were fortunate to have a senior year.
“Who knew we would be locked up at home for over a year,” she said. “We have experienced so much these past four years, from starting our freshman year, to going into a year-long pandemic, to witnessing the biggest wrongdoing in political history, to semi-getting back into our senior year.”
Claudia Lopez Ochoa delivered the same welcome speech in Spanish before Barba called the school’s five valedictorians — Serina Moon, Paris Standlee, Adeline Adney, Camille Ramos and Darlene Navarro — forward to deliver the valedictory address.
The valedictorians thanked parents, families, friends and teachers, and talked about their four years of school.
Moon mentioned losing opportunities, jobs and loved ones due to the pandemic, being forced into distance learning by the COVID regulations, and being isolated from friends and family. And though it wasn’t easy, all the hard work paid off, she said.
“We were merely sophomores when our entire way of life was chaotically stripped away from us,” Standlee added when she talked. “The fact that all of us stand proudly here today is evident that despite facing all odds, we did what was necessary to succeed, which is absolutely astounding.”
Adney talked about focus and determination, and said it was hard to focus the last two years due to the constantly changing guidelines, schedules, and the uncertainties before making it to the present day and graduating high school.
“Stay determined. It will lead you to your success,” Adney said.
Ramos talked of entering school as “mere children” and leaving as “young accomplished adults” after 12 years of work.
“Despite all of the obstacles we as a class have faced, I believe we are the generation of change, the generation bound to do great things in the future and lead successful, inspirational lives,” Ramos said.
Navarro spoke last, saying they had all officially accomplished one of the biggest milestones — high school. And despite strenuous hardships endured in a short time, they were all united that night to commemorate their triumphs.
“I am filled with immense joy for each and every one of us, for showing such profound determination and dedication to crossing the finish line,” she said. “I cannot express how lucky we are to have experienced one final year of normalcy together.”
The evening continued with the Monache Marauder Band playing “Fantasmic” before Monache ASB President Harper Hunt delivered the farewell speech in English, and senior Melany Corrales in Spanish.
Hunt talked of their freshman, sophomore and junior years, and of Zoom classes, before finally standing as graduating seniors.
“As we leave Monache, I hope we all do it with a grateful heart because whether you liked your senior year or not, at least we all got it,” Hunt said. “We all got the choice to attend games, dances, club meetings, and most importantly, we all got to say the words ‘Do I have to go to school today?’”
Hunt quoted Joy J. Golliver about the meaning and the purpose of life, realizing accomplishments, and not forgetting to stop and smell the roses, before ending with “We did it,” and “Farewell Monache High School. For the last time, stay classy, Marauders.”
The celebration continued with Barba congratulating 28 students who had earned a 4.0 or higher grade point average during their four years of study at Monache. The students were asked to stand to be recognized before Barba continued with the presentation of the Class of 2022.
“At this time we are pleased to present the members of the Monache High School Class of 2022 their diplomas,” Barba said. “Parents, family and friends of these graduates, please shout and scream when we call your student’s name.”
And they did. When the last name was called, another right of passage followed.
“I am honored to lead the Class of 2022 in this long standing right of passage from high school students to high school graduates,” Barba said. “Graduates, at my signal you will move your tassels from the right to the left.”
“Turn those tassels,” he said a few seconds later. “Congratulations.”
The families and friends on both sides of the packed stadium, yelled and screamed as they waved large signs with their graduate’s names and photos while sounding off air horns and shooting off colorful confetti.