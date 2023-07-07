Members of the Porterville Branch of AAUW, American Association of University Women, celebrated their 92nd anniversary at the home of Shirley Hickman.
AAUW continues to provide services to the Porterville community and the surrounding areas. Their mission has always been to advance equity for women and girls through education.
The organization has invited speakers to talk about topics related to AAUW’s mission. The organization also has had a variety of activities such as gourmet, the book club, investment club, gardening club, and chocoholics.
The organization continues to financially support Tech Trek for seventh grade girls who attend a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) program at Fresno State. They also provide scholarships to attend this one week summer camp and a $1,000 endowed scholarship at Porterville College.
Nationally AAUW was founded in 1881 as a non-profit organization that advances equity for women and girls. In the beginning it was a widely held belief if women earned college degrees this would impair a woman’s fertility. Research proved this untrue. Over the past 142 years, AAUW has evolved to become the leading voice in advancing gender equality in education and workplaces through research, education and advocacy.
For details to join the AAUW Porterville Branch, email current President Maria Roman at aauw.portervillebranch@gmail.com.