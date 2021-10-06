Rocking around the clock; Shake, Rattle and Roll; Heartbreak Hotel; and Tutti Frutti are just a few of the songs that might be played Friday night during the second annual Sock Hop sponsored by American Legion Post 20 and Porterville Veterans Homecoming Committee. The fundraising event is slated for 7 p.m. Friday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1900 W. Olive Avenue.
The event is open to the public and there's a $5 entry fee which includes refreshments.
“All of the proceeds will go towards our pageant costs,” said Jessica Dowling, pageant coordinator. “This is a fundraiser to help the Homecoming Pageant Committee put on the actual pageant. We’re all volunteers but we still need to buy trophies, sashes, etcetera.”
All three 2021-2022 Homecoming Queen contestants, Kyleen Mitchell, Azalea Rose Gutierrez and Lily Cisneros, all of Monache High School, along with the former Homecoming Queen, and the only one to serve two years due to the COVID pandemic, Madison Chapman, will perform a “Spirit Dance” at the Sock Hop.
Dressing up — whether in poodle, pencil, gingham or polka dot skirts, bright red lipstick and ponytails or rolled up sleeves and capri pants, as well as cardigans, school Letter sweaters, white bobby socks and saddle shoes — is encouraged but optional.
Sock hops became popular during the 1950s but were held by the American Junior Red Cross as early as 1944 to raise funds during World War II. The fad became a popular American teenage dance and was often held at high school gymnasiums where guests were asked to remove their shoes to protect the floors.
“This is all family friendly. (Guests) can dance in whatever footwear or socks they want,” Dowling said. “It will be a mix of music from the 40’s through some more modern, fun, dance songs. All family friendly. No bad language.”
In addition to the dance, there will be a Limbo contest, Hula Hoop contest, and Line Dancing.
The 75th annual Veterans Homecoming Pageant will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, October 23 at the Buck Shaffer Theater at the Porterville Memorial Auditorium. Admission is free.