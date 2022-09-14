A mixture of Cuban, Caribbean and Latin dances and music featuring congas, timbales, bongos, marimba and vibraphones will be playing for the next three Thursday nights at Monache High School as students from the World Languages Club step up to raise money for their March 2024 trip to the Dominican Republic by offering Salsa lessons to the public.
For only $10 each night, they will offer the lessons to anyone interested in learning the dance. The lessons are open to all ages and a partner isn't needed to participate.
A Spanish teacher for 18 years, Monache's Silvia Camarena, said the students from the club have been fundraising and after brainstorming to find another fundraiser, she came up with the salsa lessons because it's something which can include the students.
“I want them to be involved in the fundraising and wanted it to be something they can do,” she said.
Slated for all eight days of Spring Break 2024, the adventure costs an approximate $3,000 per person, flying out of Los Angeles.
While there, the students will be exploring the capital Santo Domingo, the prehistoric paintings and rock carvings at the anthropological reserve of Cuevas del Pomier; and the Damajagua — a river with 27 waterfalls.
“I am always looking for ways to bring culture and language to my students. This is my first time traveling with a group of students because it is a way to present a new way of learning outside of the classroom,” Camarena said. “Travel is such a rewarding experience, so it is a great opportunity for young students to learn more about a new culture and appreciate their own.”
MHS student, and president of the club, Robert McDaniel said the World Languages Club is important to him.
“I enjoy it from a student standpoint in the sense of learning about other cultures and engaging with new people,” McDaniel said. “Being president of the club also gives the opportunity to understand what to expect as an adult. It has given me a chance to take on new responsibilities with the fundraisers and meetings we hold.”
Camarena said she would like to pass on the love of cultures and languages to her students so the growth is passed on to more people in the community.
“The farthest place I have traveled to is Arizona. I feel that going to the Dominican Republic is going to be out of the ordinary because it’s something new,” said club member Joe Vega. “All I can remember is repeating things over and over, like going to school, etc. I’ve been in a bubble and it’s going to be amazing to see a new place.”
Camarena said she would travel to all the countries in the world, if she could, and had a difficult time choosing a country, she said, and even changed it once.
“However, the Dominican Republic came to mind because it has such a rich culture with beautiful views and natural landscapes,” she said. “It is also a lesser known country in this area and it seemed like a way to bring attention to travel.”
Camarena is thankful and happy, she said, of how the community has responded to the endeavor because they're willing to help by donating and buying whatever they sell for fundraisers.
“The community can also help by sending any donation big or small to Monache High School World Languages Club,” Camarena said. “Travel is such an important practice, not only to have fun, but to help us become better individuals. It changes our world view and it helps us have love and tolerance for each other — whether they are the same or different from us. It really is a special experience.”
The lessons will be offered on Thursdays, September 15, 22, and 29 at the Monache High School Campus Center. Cost is $10 per person per session and can be paid at the door, or by purchasing tickets in advance from club members or Spanish teacher Silvia Camarena.
All proceeds will go to the MHS World Languages Club for the Dominican Republic 2024 trip. There's no age limit to participate and a partner isn't necessary. Participants are asked to wear comfortable clothing and comfortable shoes with less traction.
Refreshments will also be available for purchase.