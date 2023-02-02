Wednesday afternoon was a day to remember for the Sequoia National Forest Service as they commemorated the opening of their new headquarters facility with a ribbon cutting ceremony. After decades of planning, the forest service moved their headquarters to a brand new 11,000 square-foot building located on Morton Avenue in the work center on Hanrahan Street.
Just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, SQF Vegetation Program Manager Steven Caracciolo welcomed the large crowd in attendance to the ceremony and said he was excited to see everyone there.
“This is a terrific occasion for the Sequoia National Forest and I am really excited that you all showed up to share this experience with all of us,” said Caracciolo. “This has taken us quite a while to get here, and many of us will remember the lengthy process of moving out of the old HQ and into this new one… But it has been well worth the effort and we are finally moved into our new office.”
Caracciolo welcomed members of the Tule River Tribe to the microphone to bless the ceremony before introducing SQF Supervisor Teresa Benson. Benson stepped to the podium to give her own welcome speech.
“It is very fitting that we start today’s event with a blessing from the Tule River Tribe as this area has a long and rich history of Native American occupation, travel and play,” said Benson. “We appreciate your partnership, friendship and your blessing… This new forest headquarters started with a vision more than 80 years ago. In the 1940’s, forest leadership built a plan to build a headquarters at this very location in Porterville.”
Benson explained the forest service has been working to move their headquarters back to the work center after leasing several facilities throughout the community for their operations for the past several years. Strategic Industry, the company who constructed the building, included enough space within the headquarters for SQF personnel to hold large meetings with partners and agencies, a beautiful new dispatch center and an open space break area in the back that gives the perfect view of the foothills. Benson thanked all of the partners and her team who helped SQF get to where they are today.
SQF personnel weren’t the only ones in attendance to commemorate the big event. Representatives from U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein, Congressman Kevin McCarthy and Congressman David Valadao’s offices were there to present SQF with certificates they can display in the facility.
Porterville Mayor Martha A. Flores and Tulare County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dennis Townsend were also present, each giving a speech to congratulate the forest service on their newest accomplishment.
“It is my honor and privilege to join you today for such a historical and momentous occasion,” said Flores. “Having the SQF Headquarters located in Porterville for over a century has really been an honor. The opening of the new 11,000 square-foot state-of-the-art facility will serve to further boost local tourism and partnerships in our area for the next century.”
After all of the speeches and certificates had been given, Benson gathered her team and grabbed the giant pair of gold scissors glinting from the sunlight. With everybody in position, the green ribbon was cut and a loud round of applause erupted from the audience.
After the ceremony, groups of 10 were taken through the headquarters to tour the facility, its new accommodations and the native gardens that surround it.
The Sequoia National Forest Headquarters is located on 220 East Morton Avenue and is open to the public from 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.