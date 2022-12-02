More than 100 people gathered at Porterville's Galaxy Theatre for the First Friday Coffee meeting, which featured the 2022 City of Porterville State of the City Address by Mayor Martha A. Flores.
said it was her distinct honor and privilege to present the State of the City Address and described the city as “a strong community.”
"The City and community have embraced challenges and opportunities throughout 2022 and have shown what it is to be resilient. The City has accomplished much through flexibility and collaboration and looks forward to the new year full of possibilities.”
Flores spoke about the temporary library opening July 1, with 35,000 materials, free-WIFI, computers, and more, with the City being awarded $7.2 million through a California State Library grant for the construction of the new main library, on 4 acres of property recently purchased on Olive across from the South County Justice Center. Design work should begin in 2023.
A slide from the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services was shown. The City continues to seek funding to improve its park services, and was awarded $7.8 million from the California State Parks Proposition 68 grant program to develop the new Fourth Street Park and Community Center which is currently under design and expected to be completed in 2024.
New park amenities added in 2022 include Teqball tables at Veterans Park, a mini shelter swing at Zalud Park, a concrete path and benches around the Henry Street Park pond across from Murry Park, and significant work along the Tule River Parkway.
Upcoming Parks and Leisure Projects in 2023 include installation of shade and lights at the Veterans Park skate park, lights at Hayes Field, new netting and poles at the Porterville Municipal Golf Course driving range, and solar lighting throughout Murry Park. Mini-pitch arenas will also be installed at the Santa Fe Sportsplex.
Flores also said the community continues to honor fallen firefighters Captain Ray Figueroa and Patrick Jones who were killed in the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library.
State Senator Melissa Hurtado was instrumental in the state appropriating $10 million to the City towards the development of a new Emergency Operations Center, EOC, and public safety administrative offices at the former Porterville Library site.
Under the leadership of new Fire Chief Bryan Cogburn, the Porterville Fire Department responded to more than 5,000 calls for service, and an average of 14 calls per day in 2022, as well as providing personnel and equipment assistance in several major wildfires during the year.
Major accomplishments include an increase of minimum daily staffing as a result of a federal SAFER grant with the support of Congressman Kevin McCarthy; the operation of 2 firefighter academies; as well as the establishment of training aligned with Library Fire S.A.R.T. recommendations.
In 2023 the PFD will utilize both Measure H and I funding to continue necessary fire station remodel projects.
Flores spoke next about the Police Department serving the community as it responded to nearly 55,000 calls for service, more than 15,000 officer-initiated calls, and made more than 3,300 arrests bin 2022.
Staffing levels increased in 2022 for sworn officer and civilian positions in the department. Newly hired staff included: 12 police officers, 4 police officer trainees in the Police Officer academy,
1 Community Service Officer, 1 Crime Analyst, 1 Records Clerk, 1 Evidence Technician, and 1 Dispatcher.
Flores also honored two retiring officers, Sergeant Steve Ward, who retired after 35 years of service and Community Service Officer/Chaplain Steve Walker, who retired after 22 years of service. Walker will continue to serve as a chaplain for the police and fire departments.
The PPD continued to technologically improve with advances in modern policing with a crime analyst focusing on crime suppression and prevention. Also the Special Methods and Resources Team, SMART, was created to respond to calls involving homeless, and crisis intervention for persons experiencing mental health issues.
Field training officers have also received advanced de-escalation and Crisis Intervention Training to identify signs of people experiencing mental health issues.
The K-9 unit expanded, adding K9 Officer "Kindel," the first full-time detection K9 in the Central Valley.
Kindel is a Springer Spaniel trained in detecting firearms, ammunition, gunpowder, heroin, cocaine, meth, opiates, and fentanyl.
Maintaining and promoting a positive relationship with the community is a PPD priority, Flores said. The PPD is committed to providing community safety and security with excellence, honesty and integrity, Flores said.
Flores next spoke about the street repairs completed by the Public Works Department. The City completed more than 4.2 miles of cold mix overlay, with more than 9.2 miles of asphalt concrete hot mix repair. The most recent AC hot mix projects were on Morton Avenue, from Mathew Street to Highway 65, and areas around the Porerville Municipal Airport.
In addition to paving, the Streets Division completed the Golf Course Parking lot, and are scheduled to complete rehab on the Airport Café parking lot.
Rehab was done on the wastewater treatment facility's Digester 2 and 3, and the plant treated more than 1.5 billion gallons of wastewater and produced approximately 1,400 tons of biosolids.
The Laboratory division continues to provide analytical services for internal drinking water and wastewater departments, public clients, and surrounding water systems for regulatory purposes.
The Engineering and Project Management Department assists City departments in delivering projects throughout the city, from design of trails and the new community center, to street improvement projects.
MULTIPLE PROJECTS
Multiple projects have been completed in 2022 including the installation of 6 lighted crossings to improve the Olive Avenue corridor, and equipping a new water well located at Westwood Street and the Friant-Kern Canal.
Six sewer projects extending municipal sewer services to areas that were previously county jurisdiction are nearing completion, benefiting nearly 1,000 properties.
The Main Street Storm Drain Project is set to begin soon, which is the first step of the Main Street reconstruction project.
The Animal Shelter Project began recently with an anticipated completion date of early to mid-2024. It will provide a modern and humane facility in the city for displaced animals.
Also nearing completion is the design of multiple street improvement projects for construction in 2023.
Flores said the city is working diligently to address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City was recognized for excellence by the U.S. State Department for its Passport Acceptance Facility in alignment with Homeland Security standards, processing more than 1,300 passports in 2022.
The finance department remains steadfast and meticulously keeps the city financially solvent,” Flores said. The city was recognized this past year by Standard and Poor's Global Rating with a "AA-Stable Outlook" for its fiscal stewardship, as well as being awarded the Government Finance Officers Association's Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 32nd consecutive year.
The city assists local businesses with its Business Assistance Programs, and has recently developed a shop local campaign working with the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, local businesses and community partners to encourage local shopping.
The city also provides down payment assistance and homebuyer education courses to help first time home buyers purchase a home through Community Development Block Grant and HOME funding.
Various active transportation grants have been awarded to the city, including a $1.5 million grant for its HAWK Pedestrian Crossings Project and a $3.6 million Clean California Grant, to improve the Rails to Trails Parkway, Santa Fe Byway.
ADDRESSING HOMELESSNESS
The city continues to address issues surrounding homelessness by working with various community partners. Efforts include supporting the Porterville Welcome Center, the first low barrier Navigation Center in Tulare County. The navigation center has served more than 2,300 homeless people since opening in 2020. The Navigation Center has 15 emergency beds and 15 Bridge housing beds with wrap-around services.
The city continues to work with UP Holdings and Self-Help Enterprises on the Finca Serena development, which includes affordable and supportive housing. Finca Serena is in the leasing process with 40 units scheduled for availability in January.
The City has also entered into and contributed funding to partnerships with CalTrans, Tulare County Association of Governments, TCAG, Workforce Investment Board, and CSET for 2 work programs for the homeless.
The city is also providing funding to beautify the right of ways and off ramps of Highway 190 and Highway 65 within the city. The project was recognized as the 2022 TCAG Outstanding Transportation Beautification Project and is set to begin in January 2023.
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
Eagle Mountain Casino near the airport is expected to open in early 2023. Also in 2022 two Human Bean locations, the Boot Barn, Valley Strong Credit Union, a second Panda Express location, West Coast Sourdough Deli, JJ Hawaiian Barbecue and Crab It While It's Hot all opened in Porterville.
Downtown also saw growth with the opening of the EECU Credit Union, Take the Cake Bakery and Cafe and the opening of the Palace Kitchen+Craft Bar which opened on Friday.
Flores said the city expects a busy 2023 with Goodwill Industries developing a new location near Smat and Final, the development of a Wienerschnitzel on Olive Avenue and the expected additional growth of the Riverwalk Shopping Center on Jaye Street.
Flores also thanked outgoing City Councilmembers Lawana Tate and Milt Stowe. Tate was defeated in the November 8 election by Raymond Beltran while Greg Meister was elected to replace Stowe.
In conclusion Flores said, “Our city's responsiveness to challenges and opportunities help define who we are as a community. We have shown, together, that we can weather tough times and innovate as we stand tall and look to a bright future for Porterville in in 2023, celebrating who we have always been — a strong community.”